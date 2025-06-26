Visa Contactless Payment Now Available for Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train Tickets

The new Tap-to-Pay system allows passengers to purchase airport train tickets by simply tapping their Visa card or any compatible device.

PT Moda Integrasi Transportasi Jabodetabek (MITJ) has collaborated with Visa Worldwide Indonesia (Visa Indonesia) to launch a contactless payment system for Soekarno-Hatta International Airport Train Tickets. With this system, the available ticket payment options for the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport Train, due to the recent addition of Visa payments, have become more varied. Passengers can now purchase such train tickets simply by tapping a Visa card or any compatible device against the reader machine. The transaction will then be processed immediately, and the ticket will be dispensed automatically by the machine.

MITJ President Director Fuad Fachroeddin explained that this Visa contactless payment service is available via the Tap-to-Pay feature on Visa debit cards.

“With the introduction of the Tap-to-Ride or Tap-to-Pay feature on a Visa contactless card [to purchase tickets] for the Soekarno Hatta [International] Airport Train, this is a new era for seamless transactions,” Fachroeddin remarked during the launching event, which took place on Tuesday, the 24th of June.

Similarly, the Country Manager of Visa Indonesia, Vira Widyasari, also stated that with the introduction of this payment system, prospective passengers of the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport Train can now enjoy a wider range of ticket payment options.

“So far, airport train ticket payments can only be made using e-money or QRIS. Starting today, the options have increased through Visa,” Widyasari remarked.

On top of that, this new payment system is not only intended for local passengers but also aims to make it easier for international tourists who wish to use the airport train. As an example, for foreign tourists whose Visa cards are already connected to any compatible device, such as their mobile phones or smartwatches, they can now purchase the train tickets with a single touch, without having to use their physical Visa card.

“If the Visa card is connected to their gadget, they [foreign tourists] can just tap, [and] the ticket comes out immediately,” Widyasari added.

However, for now, this Tap-to-Pay feature remains limited to the purchase of airport train tickets only, and can only be used at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and BNI City Railway Station. In the future, this system will be gradually expanded to other train stations.