Atlas Pearls Reopens North Bali Showroom & Expands Pearl Farm Tour Experience

Discover the Art of Sustainable Pearl Farming with an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Tour.

Atlas Pearls is delighted to welcome guests back to its newly refurbished North Bali showroom, offering a fresh and immersive way to experience the artistry behind eco-farmed South Sea pearls. To mark the reopening, the brand is expanding its renowned pearl farm tours, inviting visitors to catch a rare glimpse into the intricate four-year journey of cultivating a single pearl.

With over 30 years of expertise, Atlas Pearls has established itself as a global leader in sustainable pearl farming, producing more than 600,000 pearls annually for some of the world’s most prestigious jewellery houses. More than just a retail space, the redesigned showroom invites guests to delve deeper into the fascinating world of pearl cultivation, combining education, discovery, and appreciation.

To celebrate the reopening of the North Bali showroom, Atlas Pearls hosted an intimate cocktail soirée for VIPs and dignitaries—the first guests to experience the stunning new boutique fit-out and enjoy a guided tour of the pearl farming operations that also run on-site behind the showroom. The new showroom is now officially open to visitors, who are welcome to browse, try on, and purchase Atlas’ fine jewellery collections while learning about the brand’s sustainable farming practices.

To complement the showroom experience, guests can book a guided tour of the pearl farm. The tour allows visitors to witness first-hand the delicate stages of pearl farming—from nurturing oysters and seeding to harvesting—guided by the expert hands of Atlas’ pearl farmers. The journey concludes with a private presentation, where guests can explore and try on elegant jewellery collections crafted with pearls sourced directly from Atlas’ own farms.

In the near future, Atlas plans to enhance its tour packages with an on-water experience, taking guests out on boats to witness firsthand how the pearling process is intricately connected with nature. While this on-water offering will be subject to availability and harvesting schedules, it is slated to launch soon for guests to pre-book.

The showroom reopening also coincides with the debut of the Lunaris Collection, a luminous new line inspired by moonlight over the Indonesian archipelago, home to Atlas’ eight pearl farms. Featuring Mother of Pearl and the signature Atlas Frangipani motif, Lunaris blends timeless beauty with contemporary elegance, available in 18ct yellow gold and sterling silver. Each piece embodies everyday luxury, connecting nature’s radiance with expert craftsmanship.

Alongside its aesthetic appeal, the new showroom highlights Atlas Pearls’ continued commitment to sustainability. Guests can explore displays detailing the brand’s ethical farming practices, which use eco-conscious, non-extractive methods that help preserve marine biodiversity. This thoughtful approach to responsible luxury makes the showroom a must-visit for travellers, jewellery enthusiasts, and advocates of ethical fashion.

The reopening of the North Bali showroom marks an exciting new chapter for Atlas Pearls—one that goes beyond the jewellery case to reveal the story, skill, and sustainability behind one of nature’s rarest treasures.

Pearl farm tour bookings can be made by contacting Atlas via Visit Our Pearl Farms – Atlas Pearls Jewellery.

To find out more about Atlas Pearls, their jewellery, and their sustainability practices, visit Atlas Pearls.