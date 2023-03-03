Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel, Bangkok’s Wellness Sanctuary

In just a few short years, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok has established itself as Bangkok’s wellness sanctuary.

Blending signature Kempinski service, known the world over for centuries, with equally renowned Thai hospitality and style, Sindhorn Kempinski offers guests the best of all worlds for their best well-being.

Although located in Bangkok’s business and shopping districts, moments from major highways and public transport, Sindhorn Kempinski embraces the beauty of natural surroundings blended with a modern lifestyle. Great care was taken during the design and construction to preserve and replant the old-growth trees that have been a part of the neighbourhood for generations. They have been landscaped into Sindhorn Village which the hotel calls home, extending the revitalising Chevaa Garden into the city’s lush, green heart of Lumpini Park.

To coalesce with the flora and fauna and maintain the natural beauty, Sindhorn Kempinski’s architecture not only undulates visually with the enclosing gardens and parks, but the construction and engineering underpinning the property also uphold the hotel’s commitment to sustainability. By maintaining stringent standards from triple-layered glass for soundproofing and energy conservation to LED lighting and other resource-saving measures, Sindhorn Kempinski received Silver certification from both EarthCheck and LEED. This environmental awareness permeates the entire property, starting with the spacious and beautifully appointed lobby, recognised by being named Best Hotel Lobby Interior of Thailand by the International Property Awards: Asia Pacific and Best International Hotel Lobby Interior by International Property Awards: International.

These subtle aesthetics of sustainability and natural splendour flow through every room at Sindhorn Kempinski. With Bangkok’s largest lead-in rooms at 66 sq m, every room and suite exudes spaciousness, from the actual area to the fresh airy décor, showcasing motifs and patterns inspired by the local Phudtan flower and vibrant Benjarong ceramics, as well as the graceful Rajabopit Temple designs. Form and function intertwine further with each of our 274 rooms, which feature separate showers and standalone bathtubs, dining and sitting areas, and a private balcony for fresh garden breezes and expansive city views. Ninety suites enhance every amenity available, culminating in the three-bedroom Sindhorn Royal Suite for the most stately of stays.

With accommodations offering the height of comfort, guests can focus and indulge in their well-being at Sindhorn Wellness by Resense. The second and ninth floors are dedicated to a comprehensive collection of spa and fitness facilities, equipment, and services, encompassing 4,000 sq m, extending to a 25-metre saltwater infinity pool that overlooks the city. Spa services and packages comprising traditional healing as well as modern therapies, allow guests to choose their wellness journey. Dermalux facials and Pressotherapy blend with traditional Thai massage and ayurvedic aromatherapy, with experienced therapists providing world-class wellness. The unique highlight is the thermal facility, including saunas, a cold chamber, a tepidarium lounge, a Moroccan hammam, a Rasul mud room and more to benefit from the earth, water, heat, and cold.

Those seeking to exercise their wellness can avail themselves of a 25-metre saltwater infinity pool or the fully equipped and serviced fitness centre. Studios offer classes such as live and virtual cycling, featuring Les Mills classes; high-intensity interval training; and Pilates with cutting-edge Balance Body equipment, while expert trainers are available to ensure every workout is as effective as possible for optimal health.

Sindhorn Kempinski is an ideal place to celebrate and commemorate both large and small occasions. The hotel offers over 430 sq m of outdoor venues in Chevaa Gardens, breezily spacious spots throughout the lobby, and 268 sq m of convertible event space on the second floor, overlooking verdant greenery from floor-to-ceiling windows and an available balcony. Collegial cocktail receptions, intimate dinner affairs under the star, or a glamourous wedding gala can all be catered by deftly discreet and fully professional staff.

A key component of wellness is food. Sindhorn Kempinski provides deliciously nutritious indulgences for every meal and moment of the day. All-day dining takes on new mouth-watering meaning at Flourish, where elegance and flavours abound in international favourites as well as Middle Eastern specialities from our chefs and MICHELIN-recognised Thai cuisine from Loukjaan by Saneh Jaan. Ki Izakaya presents refreshing beverages with Japanese sharing plates and full meals for a contemporary and convivial Tokyo pub atmosphere. For lighter fare that is just as robust and satisfying, guests can enjoy sweet and savoury bites at Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge, or they can snack on freshly made baked goods, hand-crafted sandwiches, and more at Berthold Delikatessen. Then, as the sun sets, Firefly Bar lights up the night with creative mixology, comfortable cosiness, and soothing jazz. Soon, a French-Mediterranean will join the culinary wonders of Sindhorn Kempinski.

“We proudly provide Kempinski service and elegance blended with Thai’s hospitality and cultural charms,” said Adrian Rudin, General Manager of Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. “Synthesising the best for our guests is the goal we endeavour to exceed every day, from a simple cup of tea in the lobby to our soundproofed rooms for uninterrupted rest and a full floor filled with fitness and wellness facilities and services.”