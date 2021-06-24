Hong Kong Bans Flights from Indonesia

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced that Hong Kong has banned flights from Indonesia following its categorisation of Indonesia as a high-risk country for COVID-19, along with a number of other countries.

“On 23rd June 2021, the Hong Kong government announced that starting on 25th June 2021, it will stipulate Indonesia’s status as an A1 category (extremely high-risk) country. In category A1, all flight passengers from Indonesia are not allowed to enter Hong Kong,” reads the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s statement.

Apart from Indonesia, there are other countries that have entered the A1 category which includes the Philippines, India, Nepal, and Pakistan.

“This policy was taken by the Hong Kong government because there was an increase in the number of imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia,” continued the statement on the ministry’s official website.

This policy is temporary and will be reviewed periodically. For Indonesian migrant workers who are affected by this policy, the Foreign Affairs Ministry urges them to contact their respective employers and agents.

“The Indonesian Consulate General in Hong Kong will ensure the fulfilment of Indonesian migrant workers’ rights in accordance with applicable regulations,” stated the Ministry.