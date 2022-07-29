Five of the Most Interesting Animals Native to Sumatra

Sumatra Island is rich in a variety of native animals.

These Sumatran animals are tasked with maintaining the stability of the ecosystem.

Unfortunately, their unique and attractive physical forms make them easy targets for poaching. The government has issued regulations so that these animals are protected.

Reporting from the North Sumatra Provincial Government’s website, the following are the typical animals of the island of Sumatra.

Beo Nias

The Nias parrot (Gracula religiosa Robusta) is a type of parrot native to Sumatra. Nias parrots are larger than ordinary parrots and they have a pair of yellow ear lobes that are fused, meanwhile, the regular parrots, do not have fused lobes.

Because of its ability to make sounds and imitate people’s speech, the Beo Nias bird has become a prima donna. Due to the high prevalence of hunting for Beo Nias, the Agriculture Minister issued decree number 421/Kpts/Um/8/1970 stipulating the Nias Parrot as a protected animal.

Sumatran Tiger

The Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) is a species of tiger native to the island of Sumatra that still survives to this day. The characteristic of the Sumatran tiger is a body that is smaller than other types of tigers and it has the darkest colouring among its species.

The wild population of the Sumatran Tiger is now only 400-500 individuals and is included in the classification of critically endangered species.

Orangutans

The Sumatran orangutan (Pongo abelii) is the rarest species of orangutan. A survey in 2004 estimated that there were only about 7,300 Sumatran Orangutans. The number is small considering the vast area of ​​​​the island of Sumatra.

They are smaller in size compared to the Bornean Orangutan species. The Sumatran orangutan is only about 4.6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. The female orangutan is smaller, at about 3 feet tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

Thomas’s Langur Monkey

Thomas’s Langur, also known as Kedih Monkey (Presbytis Thomasi), is only found on the island of Sumatra, especially in North Sumatra. This animal is included in the list of rare and endangered animals. The Kedih Monkey has a clear coat and a calm expression. This animal is also known to be shy and afraid of humans.

Sumatran Elephant

The Sumatran elephant (Elephas maximus) is a protected native animal to Sumatra. These animals are bred in Way Kambas Lampung, Gunung Leuser National Park Aceh, and Tangkahan Langkat.

The Tangkahan Elephant Care Area or Conservation Response Unit (CRU) was developed in 2002 and started operating in 2007. At the Tangkahan CRU, there are eight elephants being cared for by the elephant nurse or mahout.

The typical Sumatran animals above are all protected animals. The high incidences of hunting causes their numbers to be increasingly limited. Yet, the balance between fauna and flora is important in maintaining the ecosystem.

