Bali Tourism: Dedari Park has Dozens of Angelic Stone Statues

Dedari Park, or Taman Dedari, on Jalan Raya Kedewatan, Kedewatan, Ubud District, Gianyar Regency, Bali is one of the island’s recently opened tourist spots.

Officially opening on 9th January 2021, visitors can see approximately 50 large stone statues at the park. Medium-sized statues stand five to six metres high and some giant ones go up to 10 metres in height. There are also 42 small statues built along the Ayung River.

The word dedari means “angel“. The name is taken from the legend of Rishi Markandeya who saw the descent of an angel on the Ayung River, not far from Dedari Park.

“Dedari Park was built for commercial and social purposes. Socially, it’s the preservation of Balinese culture and customs. We also have a goal to develop the surrounding community,” said the Research Manager of Dedari Parki, Dewo Ambirawa.

“The concept itself is a destination where there are three things, namely leisure and a place to relax, dining, and an event venue.”

Visitors do not need to pay an entrance fee to enjoy their time at Dedari Park.

“The favourite selections from our menu are dedari crispy duck, roasted betutu chicken, and crispy fried gourami. For drinks, there are ice coconut orange, ice honey mint, and ice dedari,” said Ambirawa.

How to get there

Visitors need to drive for 40 minutes to an hour from Ngurah Rai airport by car, motorbike, or bus. The entrance to Taman Dedari is at The Royal Pita Maha Hotel.

“For buses with a capacity of 40 people, it’s still easy, but for buses with a capacity of 45 people and above, turning will be a little difficult,” explained Ambirawa.