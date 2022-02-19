Bali Airport Installs Earthquake and Tsunami Early Warning System

The latest generation of earthquake and tsunami information receiver systems, known as the new generation warning receiver system (WRS), has been installed at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali.

The project was undertaken by PT Angkasa Pura I (Persero), AP I, together with the Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

“AP I is preparing for mitigation if an emergency occurs through the airport disaster management plan (AMDP). The new generation WRS will strengthen the existing disaster management and evacuation system,” said AP I President Director Faik Fahmi in an official statement on Thursday 17th February.

This system, said Fahmi, was integrated into the Airport Operation Command Centre (AOCC) at Bali Airport. The integration of this system allows the public and airport service users to know about earthquakes and potential tsunamis in less than five minutes.

“I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, which is close to the coastline, cannot be separated from the risk of an earthquake and tsunami disaster,” he added.

In addition to AMDP, Bali Airport also has an Airport Emergency Committee (AEC) consisting of relevant stakeholders, such as airport authorities, National Armed Forces, Airnav Indonesia, the National Police, airlines, immigration, and quarantine, as well as ground handling that would carry out the mitigation process.

Fahmi said that the Bali Airport had been designed and constructed to withstand earthquakes and has taken into account disaster conditions.

“We appreciate BMKG’s support to strengthen the disaster mitigation system at Bali Airport, which is currently starting to return to serving international flights regularly and is preparing to support the holding of the G20 Summit in Bali,” he explained.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bali Airport served up to 24.1 million passengers per year with passenger traffic on international routes reaching 13.8 million passengers.