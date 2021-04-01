Welcome to the French School of Jakarta!

With 400 students representing over 30 nationalities, the French School of Jakarta will enable your children to excel in a strong academic environment, in a school that is also family-friendly and inviting to make them feel comfortable.

The French national curriculum is provided under the supervision of highly qualified and experienced teachers. We put a focus on foreign languages to help students grow into global citizens by developing their knowledge, skills and creativity.

The French School is accredited by the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE) with 535 schools in 139 countries. The French School of Jakarta is proud to be a part of a large cooperative network that promotes the French language, a language of freedom and culture, while opening ourselves up to the culture of our host country and international languages.

We offer our students an ambitious curriculum and quality teaching, from preschool through to high school, and prepare your children for the European section Baccalaureate (equivalent to British A-levels or US High School Diploma).). The excellent results on Cambridge exams prove the exceptional quality of our foreign-language programs.

To accommodate non-French speaking families wishing to join our school, we provide language integration classes for children from ages 6 to 10 years old. Also, we offer an American International Section starting at age 6. The American International Section is taught exclusively by native English-speaking teachers with diplomas from North America. Being at the crossroads of French and American teaching methods, it constitutes a true space of exchange and interculturality. The program creates a distinct advantage in a student’s academic career, offering the long-term possibility to access the International option of the Baccalaureate and thus, opening the doors to both a French and English higher education.

To support the broader wellbeing of our students, the school serves nutritious and freshly cooked French, Indonesian, Asian, and European dishes in our modern cafeteria. We also offer a wide range of extracurricular activities, giving our students the broadest range of experiences possible during their time in Jakarta.