The Signing of MOU Partnership Between The William Soeryadjaya Academy and William Carey International University

The William Soeryadjaya Academy
The William Soeryadjaya Academy for Teaching Excellence (WSA) and William Carey International University (WCIU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 16 August 2022 to formally recognise their partnership in availing training opportunities to individuals, across the globe, seeking to be trained and certified as classroom teachers. The training opportunities seek to equip and empower individuals to serve as skilful and reflective educators with a specific focus to bring about transformational changes to disadvantaged communities.

Dr Peter J. McLallen, Acting President, William Carey International University and Mr Marihot Sitorus, Secretary, Yayasan Pendidikan Sekolah Bhinneka attended the signing ceremony and represented their respective institutions to sign the MOU. In attendance also was Mr Gary Tan, Director of Schools, Raffles Group of Schools, Jakarta.

