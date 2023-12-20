Trade Expo Transaction Value Reaches Rp473 Trillion

The Ministry of Trade has hosted the 38th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) this year, recording a transaction value of US$30.5 billion or the equivalent of Rp473 trillion.

Didi Sumedi, the Director General of National Export Development at the Ministry of Trade, stated that this figure exceeded the target of US$11 billion for the year. The transaction value was supported by business matching activities amounting to US$20 million, the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reaching US$24.3 billion, and daily exhibition transactions amounting to US$6.11 billion.

There are five goods and services that contributed to the largest transactions. Sumedi explained that coal amounted to US$13.8 billion, chemicals and organics amounted to US$3.73 billion, the formal workforce amounted to US$2.7 billion, and electronic products amounted to US$652.62 million.

Additionally, Sumedi detailed the countries with the largest product transactions, namely India with US$7.58 billion, Malaysia with US$6.32 billion, China with US$5.59 billion, Saudi Arabia with US$2.86 billion, and the Philippines with US$926 million.

The 38th TEI physical exhibition took place from 18th-22nd October 2023 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Tangerang, Banten.

“It is the result of collaboration between various stakeholders who were involved, both directly and indirectly, that this figure was achieved well. For this reason, we really appreciate the parties who were directly involved in the achievements in the implementation,” added Sumedi.