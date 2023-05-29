The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Is Delighted to Welcome Ng Choi Choi as the Director of Sales and Marketing

Stepping into the productive second quarter of 2023, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is delighted to extend the warmest welcome to Ng Choi Choi as the new Director of Sales and Marketing.

Bringing with her more than 20 years of progressive experience in the hospitality industry, focusing on Sales and Marketing, Choi Choi is designated perfectly to lead the resort’s Sales and Marketing Team, furthering the inspiring success that the team has acquired thus far.

Throughout her professional career, Choi Choi is recognised as an inspiring leader who constantly shows strategic thinking and is also an expert in exceeding the target set before her and her team. This is reflected in her achievements to navigate the property to continue growing in terms of market share among the competitors as well as establishing meaningful relationships with various partners and stakeholders.

With determination in her heart, the young Choi Choi began her adventure by receiving a completion award from KDU and International Hotel Management Institute Lucerne Switzerland. She then continued her professional voyage with well-known hotels in Medan, North Sumatra. She started as Banquet Sales Executive and from that point on, she continued her path in Sales as Sales Manager – Corporate Segment, MICE and Membership.

She began her swiftly progressing career with Marriott by joining JW Marriott Medan as Sales Manager – Corporate Segment. Less than one year later, in February 2011, Choi Choi was promoted as Senior Sales Manager for JW Marriott, Medan, which proved nothing less than her excellence in reaching the target set for her. She then repeated the same success by, once again, being promoted to the Assistant Director of Sales of JW Marriott, Medan, in just one year’s time. In July 2013, her groundbreaking success in leading the Sales team of JW Marriott Medan brought her to the top of the ladder, when she was appointed as the Director of Sales of the property, JW Marriott Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.

After claiming her success in Medan, Choi Choi spread her wings further to Bali when she joined Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort as the Director of Sales. This was the time when she was also able to carve her achievement in bringing the Sales team to reach the Market Excellence Award. Her accomplishments and hard work then brought her to another point of success when she was promoted to Director of Sales and Marketing for the property.

Under Choi Choi’s leadership, the Sales team of Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort managed to receive one of the most inspiring awards, the Team of The Year Award 2023. With this experience and expertise, Choi Choi is more than ready to repeat and grow her success story together with the Sales and Marketing team of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.

“The Sales and Marketing Team of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali has been exhibiting marvellous accomplishments for the past years, now with such an inspirational leader like Choi Choi, I am confident that this team will continue to show an ever-growing success in the coming years and soar beyond our competitors in the market.”, commented Mr Sander Looijen, the General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.