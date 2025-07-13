Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa Appoints I Wayan Raksa as General Manager

Seasoned Marriott Leader I Wayan Raksa Brings Proven Expertise and a Passion for Exceptional Guest Experiences to Uluwatu’s Premium Lifestyle Resort.

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa proudly announces the appointment of I Wayan Raksa, a seasoned hotelier with nearly 30 years of hospitality experience, as the resort’s new General Manager. Bringing a wealth of global leadership and operational expertise, Raksa takes the helm of this premium lifestyle resort, renowned for its dramatic cliffside views, immersive experiences, and the spirit of discovery that defines the Renaissance brand.

His career began in 1996 as a Valet Attendant in the Laundry Department at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. Since then, he has held progressive leadership roles across Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, including Director of Rooms at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; Resident Manager at JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya; and General Manager at Moxy Bandung, the first Moxy hotel in Asia Pacific. In 2020, he was named APEC General Manager of the Year for Select Brands — a testament to his forward-thinking leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Now leading Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, Raksa is set to further elevate the resort’s standing as one of Bali’s most sought-after premium lifestyle destinations. He joins the team following his most recent role as General Manager of The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali.

“It’s an incredible honour to lead a property that so beautifully blends modern design, local storytelling, and immersive guest experiences,” said Raksa, General Manager of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa. “Renaissance guests are spontaneous explorers who seek more than just a holiday. They look for connection, discovery, and meaningful moments. I’m excited to work alongside our talented team to deliver exactly that.”

Perched on the cliffs of Bali’s Bukit Peninsula, the resort features 207 rooms and suites, a luxurious Presidential Villa, The Spa at Renaissance, distinctive dining destinations such as Double Ikat and Clay Craft, a pottery studio, and access to the beachfront Roosterfish Beach Club on Pandawa Beach. The design draws inspiration from Bali’s terraced landscapes and rich traditions, reimagined with a contemporary twist that invites discovery at every turn.

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa is part of Marriott Bonvoy — the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International, enabling members to earn and redeem points for stays at the resort and across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of hotels and resorts worldwide. Through the Marriott Bonvoy app, members can enjoy personalised services and a contactless experience, allowing them to travel with confidence and peace of mind.

For further information or reservations, please call +62 361 200 3588 or visit www.renaissancebali.com.