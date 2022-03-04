Pertamina Fuel Prices Rise Again

PT Pertamina (Persero) has again raised the price of a number of types of fuel oil as of Thursday 3rd March 2022.

Quoted from the official MyPertamina website, there are three types of fuel that experienced an increase in prices, namely Pertamax Turbo, Dexlite, and Pertamina Dex. The price increase applies throughout Indonesia.

The increase in the price of non-subsidised fuel varies in each region or province, ranging from Rp500-1,100 per litre.

For example, the price of Pertamax Turbo in Jakarta, which was previously Rp13,500 per litre, has now increased to Rp14,500. Dexlite was previously Rp12,150 and is now Rp12,950. Finally, for Pertamina Dex you will now pay Rp13,700 per litre from the previous Rp13,200.

Meanwhile, for Pertamax and Pertalite fuel types which are widely used by the public, there is no price increase. Pertamina raised the prices of these three types of fuel on 12th February 2022.

Complete information regarding the latest Pertamina fuel prices throughout Indonesia can be accessed at https://mypertamina.id/fuels-harga/

Also Read March 2022 Shell and Pertamina Fuel Prices