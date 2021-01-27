Are We Immune to COVID-19 after Second Dosage is Injected?

President Joko Widodo received his second vaccine dose on the morning of Wednesday 27th January.

The president declared that the general public will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of mid-February 2021.

“The first priority is for health workers, doctors, and nurses. Then the Indonesian National Army and Police, public servants, and the community will be vaccinated together in mid-February,” said Jokowi after receiving the vaccine for the second time in the central courtyard of the Presidential Palace, Jakarta.

How immune are our bodies against the virus?

According to the Chairman of Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI), Prof. Dr. Sri Rezeki S Hadinegoro, after being injected with the second dose of vaccine, a person does not become 100 percent immune. Those who are vaccinated can still catch COVID-19 but do not experience as severe symptoms.

How long does it take for antibodies to form after the second vaccine dose?

Prof. Sri explained that it takes time for antibodies to form after getting the second dose.

“After being injected twice, we do not immediately have high antibodies, we need time to increase the antibodies for at least 14 days to one month before the antibodies are maximised,” he added.

Do I still need to take precautions after vaccination?

Prof. Sri emphasized that someone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 still needs to follow health protocols such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing hands because there is still a risk of being infected with mild COVID-19 symptoms and transmitting it to other people.

On the bright side, the Chairman of the Padjajaran University Medical Faculty Clinical Trial Team, Prof. Kusnandi Rusmil, explained that antibody production three months after a COVID-19 vaccine injection is present in around 90 percent of people.

Photo by Visual Karsa on Unsplash