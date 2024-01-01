Ed Sheeran Returns to Jakarta with New Music Performer Visa

Renowned English singer Ed Sheeran performed in Jakarta on Saturday (02/03/2024) using a new visa type, the Music Performer Visa.

The requirements for this electronic C7A index visa are simpler than before, making it easier for the Thinking Out Loud hit-maker on his second visit to Indonesia.

“The Music Performer Visa is specifically for musicians and their crews who want to perform music in Indonesia. This visa is a breakthrough from the Directorate General of Immigration to facilitate the licensing of foreign musicians to perform concerts in Indonesia. The policy is expected to support Indonesia becoming a reckoned international event destination,” said Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, on Saturday (02/03/2024).

To obtain a Music Performer Visa,

International artists no longer need to attach a work permit, Police Clearance Certificate (SKCK), or a letter of work experience of at least five years. The simplification of requirements for foreign artists is because they only perform for a short period of time in Indonesia and are not competitors of local musicians.

The 60-day single-entry visa can be applied for through the evisa.imigrasi.go.id website with sponsors such as concert organisers, music promoters, or other related parties.

Ed Sheeran’s Music Performer Visa is not the first to be issued for an international artist. This type of visa, officially launched on September 14, 2023, has previously been used by music group Coldplay in November 2023, K-Pop group Twice in December 2023, and the Jonas Brothers in February 2024.

In detail, there are 85 visas issued for Ed Sheeran’s concert, consisting of 11 Music Performer Visas (including for Callum Scott and musical instrument players) and 74 Music Performer’s Crew Visas (index C7B).

“With immigration policies that facilitate the holding of international events, we hope to advance music tourism in Indonesia. If we can become a favourite destination for international concerts, it will also have an impact on increasing foreign tourists, which will impact the country’s foreign exchange,” said Silmy.

Source: public Relations Directorate General of Immigration