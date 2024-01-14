Mirah Investment & Development Announces the Launching of Kuara Residence in South Lombok

Mirah Investment & Development, Bali’s leading property developer, is delighted to announce the launch of Kuara Residence – a residential segment of its exclusive boutique resort, Kuara Lombok.

The new Kuara Residence blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering one-, three-, and four-bedroom villa options with private pools and stunning views over Bumbang Bay. Owners have access to Kuara resort services & amenities, including onsite horse stables, beachfront restaurants, an archery range, a pottery studio, and much more.

Kuara Residence offers guests the best of both worlds: the privacy and seclusion of a private home with the amenities and services of a world-class beachfront resort. Kuara Resort includes a spa, yoga centre, farm-to-table fine dining, and naturalistic river pools. Locating adjacent to a protected nature park makes excursions into nature both thrilling & contemplative.

Both are committed to protecting and preserving the natural environment of Lombok and have been designed to embrace the concept of “where nature meets luxury.” All aspects of the resort and residences, from the architecture and design to the amenities and services, have been carefully curated to create a truly harmonious experience for guests and residents. The resort’s architecture features traditional Indonesian elements, the use of natural materials, and landscaping designed to showcase the natural beauty of Lombok, creating a serene and luxuriously tranquil atmosphere.

“Lombok has always had a special place within Indonesia as a destination for both tourism and expatriates. We’ve seen a massive increase in demand and interest, thanks in part to substantial infrastructure development and investment from the central government, coupled with strategic planning,” said Elliot Sheehan, International Sales Director at Mirah Investment & Development.

Lombok’s southwest coast is the most popular destination on the island and one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in Indonesia. The number of foreign and domestic tourist arrivals to Lombok has increased significantly from 2020 to 2023, due in part, to the development of international attractions, such as the Mandalika International Race Circuit, which recently hosted the MotoGP 2023, new infrastructure projects including the Manadlika Special Economic Zone, and an upgraded Lombok International Airport – already attracting top international hospitality brands such Pullman Hotels.

“Kuara Residence is a great opportunity to capitalise on Lombok’s growing appeal. Our optional rental management programme offers owners the flexibility to turn their Kuara home into a high-yielding real estate asset while they’re not residing there,” said Sheehan.