Beyond Living: Casa Domaine, Where Every Corner is a Symphony of Luxury

Nestled in the heart of Jakarta, Casa Domaine stands as a symbol of refined living. Each fully furnished residence is thoughtfully designed to harmonise elegance with functionality.

From the carefully selected furniture pieces to the intricate details, every corner reflects the essence of luxury living.

Casa Domaine, the frontrunner in ultra-luxurious apartments, received prestigious recognition at the esteemed Asia Pacific Property Awards. In the “Residential Interior Apartment 2022” category for Indonesia, the property emerged as the winner, and the event took place in London.

Strategically situated in the heart of Central Jakarta, Casa Domaine offers a prime location in close proximity to the city’s thriving business, entertainment, and residential districts. Its primary objective is to provide an exquisitely designed, four-bedroom, ultra-luxurious living space, ensuring utmost comfort.

Indulge in the breathtaking experience of living within Casa Domaine’s ultra-luxurious four-bedroom residences. These remarkable living spaces feature impressive floor-to-ceiling windows spanning 16 metres in width and approximately three metres in height. The apartments range from approximately 278 to 296 square metres in net area and boast a meticulously crafted layout, upscale open-space interior design, splendidly bright living room layouts, exquisite furnishings, and awe-inspiring architectural elements in the bedrooms.

The 4-bedroom type of Casa Domaine equipped with luxury quality building materials, starts from high-quality imported marble, a built-in kitchen cabinet with MIELE appliances, marble up-to-ceiling bathrooms and specially using Germany Villeroy & Boch sanitary wares and fitting.

As a resident of Casa Domaine, the residents will have access to a range of high-end facilities and amenities to accommodate all their needs, from relaxing at the resort-style swimming pool, working out at the health club, enjoying the outdoor BBQ facilities with family and friends or entertaining the kids at the Children’s Playroom and Outdoor Playground, or even have a chilling downtime in the Sky Terrace with the stunning view overlooking Sudirman skyline.

Casa Domaine is a collaborative project between the Lyman Group, Kerry Group (Hong Kong), and the Salim Group. With a legendary historical partnership, the trio embodied quality development to the Shangri-La Hotel and Residences.

For inquiries please visit casadomaine.co.id