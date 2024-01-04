Soekarno-Hatta International Airport Unveils 78 Autogates for Swift and Secure Crossings

A total of 78 autogates at Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 arrival and departure terminals at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport officially operated on Wednesday, 3rd January 2024.

The installation of 78 autogate machines consists of 50 autogates and two autogates for the disabled people in Terminal 3 arrival terminal and 16 autogate machines in the departure terminal. Then, 10 new autogates in Terminal 2, five each in the arrival and departure terminals. With the operation of the automatic immigration or passport document checking gate, it only takes around 15 seconds for each crossing.

“This number makes Soekarno-Hatta International Airport have the most autogates in Indonesia. This will be followed on 21st January at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport, with as many as 30 autogates,” said the Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, on the sidelines of the inauguration event at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

Most recently, this machine can be used by both Indonesian citizens and foreigners. It also integrates Face Recognition technology with Border Control Management (BCM), which supports immigration control at crossings.

This means that during the 15-second inspection process, the scanned data has been entered into the database of the Director General of Immigration and Interpol. So, if there are foreigners and Indonesian citizens who pass through but are found to be on a red notice, they can be immediately seen and will not be able to enter Indonesia.

The rules for foreigners before using autogate are to use an electronic passport and have a visa, including an Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) or Electronic Visa (e-Visa), which is submitted via the evisa.imigrasi.go.id website. Meanwhile, foreigners from 10 visa-free subject countries (ASEAN member countries) are required to register their BVK application at evisa.imigrasi.go.id.

Foreigners can also scan barcodes around Soekarno-Hatta Airport and register via the link provided to be able to pass through using autogate.