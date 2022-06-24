Ali Nihad, New Neighbourhood Host at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Ali Nihad has built up a global reputation for his expertise in the sales, marketing, and e-commerce fields for over two decades of working in the hotel industry.

After starting his journey as a trainee with The Coca-Cola Company, he soon decided to move into hospitality — and hasn’t looked back since. The year 2003 marked the beginning of his adventures in the hotel world with sales and marketing positions at Zitahli Kuda-Funafaru Resort & Spa, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Anantara Hotels & Resorts, and Marriott International. Since 2006, Ali has had the opportunity to widen his skills in a variety of capacities — from hotel launches and corporate events to sales.

In 2016, he joined the pre-opening team of St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, starting as Director of Sales and moving up to Assistant Director of Sales and Marketing. He first landed in Bali in 2019. In his debut Indonesian role, he oversaw the sales and marketing department at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Ubud. A few years later, he decided to move back to the Maldives, posting with Marriott International as Market Director – Sales and Marketing for the Maldives — until, in 2022, he found Bali calling again.

“It’s great to be back to Bali, I’ve always loved the vibe here and particularly the culture and its people. I’m thrilled and keenly looking forward to celebrating the reopening of tourism on this beautiful island with many innovative and exciting plans for the hotel,” expressed Nihad.

A truly passionate hotelier, Nihad is the recipient of various industry awards and achievements, such as The President Circle Awards for Marriott International, successful pre-opening for St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort in 2016, delivering a record sales performance year for Anantara properties in the Maldives, and commercially the most successful year for Mandapa, a Ritz- Carlton Reserve. In 2018, he was ranked in the 20 Most Influential Sales and Marketing Professionals in the Maldives by Corporate Maldives. These impressive feats serve as a testament to his wide repertoire of commercial skills.

Nihad has a leadership style based on respect; he takes pride in nurturing team members to reach their full potential. He loves exploring the island and sampling the fiery local fare. He’s a Manchester United fan and enjoys playing football and cricket, strumming the guitar and travelling. Above all, his greatest pleasure is spending time with his wife and two children.

Visit www.seminyak.hotelindigo.com for more information on Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach.