Make the most of your seven nights’ self-isolation with an exciting repatriation package at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

Experience a lavish self-isolation at Jakarta’s most iconic hotel located next to the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout fountain, the city’s main shopping, business, and lifestyle district. Its 289 rooms and suites offer grand views of Jakarta, and it provides unmatched convenience for all its guests.

Within this package are three room types to choose from:

1. Deluxe Room (44 sqm) – single occupancy is priced at Rp15,529,000 and double occupancy is priced at Rp20,019,000.

2. Grand Deluxe Room (64 sqm with HI Roundabout View) – single occupancy is priced at Rp20,079,000 and double occupancy is priced at Rp24,569,000.

3. Salon Suite (85 sqm with HI Roundabout HI View) – single occupancy is priced at Rp30,229,000and double occupancy is priced at Rp34,719,000.

Moreover, the above room rates include the following:

• Accommodation for seven nights

• Daily meal arrangement entitlement for breakfast, lunch and dinner

• One-time afternoon snack per day

• 20 percent off on food and non-alcoholic beverages via in-room dining menu

• Five pieces of laundry per day, accumulative

• 2 RT-PCR tests (result within 24 hours)

• One-way airport transfer to the hotel by Silver Bird Taxi

• Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi Internet access

• 21 percent government tax and service charge

Terms and Conditions:

· Minimum length of stay: seven consecutive nights.

· Reservations require payment in advance and can be cancelled at least 48 hours before the arrival date without charge. Less than 48 hours will have a first-night room charge and transportation charge penalty.

· Please submit copies of the following documents at the time of confirming your reservation: copy of passport for each traveller; copy of a negative result of an RT-PCR test conducted in the country of origin with samples taken within a maximum period of 72 hours before the time of departure; and copy of E-ticket.

· Foreign nationals must provide an official certificate (physical or digital) that confirms their completed status of COVID-19 vaccination.

· Foreign nationals under the age of 12, travelling with their parents, are exempted from showing a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

· Foreign nationals who cannot be vaccinated due to medical conditions are exempted from showing a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, with the additional requirement to show a health certificate issued by a doctor (specialist) or other supporting medical data, stating that the person is unfit for COVID-19 vaccination.

· During quarantine, guests are not allowed to go out from the room or allow another in-house guest or an outside guest into the room. As per the government’s regulations, outside food and beverages are not allowed during the stay.

These terms and conditions are subject to change, following the updating regulations. Contact +62 21 2358 3800, visit the website, or email [email protected] to book your Repatriation Package.

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Address: Jl. M. H. Thamrin No. 1, Central Jakarta.