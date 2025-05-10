Stay Awhile: How Long-Term Travel is Changing the Way We See Indonesia

It’s no longer about ticking destinations off a list. It’s about growing roots, however briefly, in a place that demands — and rewards — curiosity, humility, and wonder.

Indonesia—the land of smiles and sunsets—has seemingly forever been considered an ideal destination for an exquisite vacation or a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it is hardly suitable for long-term residency. The archipelago has traditionally attracted those seeking a bite-sized shot at paradise while wishing to remain firmly rooted in their countries of origin.

This mindset has been changing over the past few years, however, with more and more visitors choosing to stay considerably longer periods while still falling short of committing to permanent residency. This change in mindset is improving both travellers and Indonesia as a nation.

From ‘snapshots’ to ‘chapters’

While ‘old’ forms of holidaying in Indonesia often used to concentrate on the traditional hot spots such as Bali and lean heavily on golden sands and day-trip excursions, where tourists would spend two weeks cramming in temples, volcanoes, snorkelling trips, and a requisite Instagram post with a floating breakfast, now, many travellers opt for experiences that unfold over months — or years. Places such as Yogyakarta, Lombok and Ubud, in particular, are becoming increasingly attractive for those wishing to immerse themselves in the nation without tying down permanent roots.

Yogyakarta, in Central Java, with its laid-back ambience and relatively moderate temperatures, offers alternatives for those attracted to its rich arts scene and affordable living and has developed into a magnet for writers, musicians, and academics.

Meanwhile, the island of Lombok has developed a small community known as the Mandala Eco-Village, which offers bamboo villas and an ethos of sustainable living for those wanting to blend into the rhythm of nature.

Ubud, although part of the seemingly ever-hectic tourist magnet that is Bali, offers much more than busy tourist streets, and instead hosts artist residencies and wellness retreats where visitors stay for entire seasons.

The slower pace these attractions offer allows deeper connections with people, with language, with the land itself. No longer passing through, travellers become, even if briefly, part of the local story.

Why Indonesia? Why now?

So, what attracts travellers to these places and this lifestyle? Perhaps in generations gone by, they would have been dismissed in some quarters as ‘hippies’ or ‘idealists’, but nowadays the jibes are less frequent and a greater understanding of the possibilities and benefits of such an existence is forthcoming.

Firstly, external factors are changing in these modern days of new technology, and opportunities come with these changes. Indonesia, as a nation, recognised this, and this was perhaps behind the Indonesian government’s thinking when it introduced the new ‘Second Home Visa’, which allows foreigners to stay for up to 10 years under specific financial conditions, aiming to attract skilled individuals, retirees, and remote workers.

Next, emotional reasons and changes in individuals’ and communities’ mindsets have played a large role. The never-to-be-forgotten COVID years necessitated a mind shift in attitudes and the way we worked. It was essential to find a way to work remotely for almost all of us — and so, we did. This change in attitudes was enforced, but once the pandemic was finally over, many people realised they need never return to an office and the drudgery of the nine-to-five existence ever again. Bluntly put, the convenience and flexibility of remote work altered the mindset of the world!

This search for a meaningful and fulfilling lifestyle, as well as work balance, has dovetailed with a continuing desire to travel and experience different communities and cultures, making such long-term ventures ever more attractive. Travellers can achieve authenticity in their journeys while maintaining a sense of meaning and contribution to their destination spots.

Living, not touring

The rise of online platforms has resulted in opportunities for people to travel the globe while teaching online. Whereas previously, young people visiting Bali might be limited to a two-week stay, now anyone with a laptop and a 180-hour online teaching certificate can etch out a more than comfortable existence. The change in immigration requirements has removed the necessity for frequent ‘visa runs’ out of the country.

Other industries that have become more popular amongst travellers and semi-expats include personal training enterprises, small export and import organisations, and specialist or nation-based cafes.

The rise of unusual stays

Accommodations have also evolved to meet the demands of the “stay awhile” generation. It’s no longer just about hotels and Airbnb. Eco-villages like Mandala in Lombok offer long-term living spaces built from sustainable materials, designed to blend into the landscape, not dominate it.

Meanwhile, creative new forms of “living tourism” have emerged. In Pangkep, South Sulawesi, floating schools — initially built to bring education to remote communities — have inspired eco-lodges that float on stilts or pontoons, offering visitors a chance to experience life above the sea.

Even in cities, the concept of co-living is blossoming: think boutique shared spaces where travellers and locals mingle, collaborate, and build friendships over shared kitchens and rooftop gardens.

Challenges and responsibilities

However, things are not always plain sailing and far from being a hedonistic euphoria. Things can head south quickly if adequate planning and attention to detail are forfeited in the rush to embrace a new way of life.

Although relaxed, visa regulations are still in place, and to fall foul of them risks deportation and blacklisting from the country — just the same as it has ever been. Nor should the old chestnuts of adapting to culture shock or arranging adequate healthcare be either overlooked or underestimated.

In addition, those looking to make Indonesia their home-away-from-home should consider other ethical matters. How will staying long-term impact local economies, for example? Will an increase in rent as a result of gentrification become an inevitable side effect? It is therefore important that these travellers recognise that they are guests, not settlers. They should support local businesses, learn the language, respect cultural norms, and contribute to — rather than merely consume — their temporary homes.

Conclusion: A new kind of journey

Long-term travel in Indonesia offers something different to those with a sense of adventure and wanderlust: patience, presence, and perspective. It’s no longer about ticking destinations off a list. It’s about growing roots, however briefly, in a place that demands — and rewards — curiosity, humility, and wonder.