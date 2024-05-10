Resinda Hotel Karawang: A Top Business and Leisure Hotel in West Java

Experience Tranquility and Excellence at Resinda Hotel Karawang.

Resinda Hotel Karawang, managed by Padma Hotels, is a business hotel from Padma Hotels that brings the urban-resort concept and is located in one of the largest industrial cities in Southeast Asia, Karawang. Like an oasis, a hotel is a place that offers tranquillity and comfort for travellers and business people amidst the hustle and bustle of industrial activities.

Despite the location of Resinda Hotel Karawang which is not in a typical tourist destination city, this hotel proves its existence as one of the best hotels and a favourite destination for tourists and business people from several regions, especially West Java. This is evidenced by several awards that have been achieved by this hotel, the latest of which is the selection of Resinda Hotel Karawang in the Top 25 Family-Friendly Hotels in the World in 5th position, given by TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best 2024.

As one of the best Family-Friendly Hotels, Resinda Hotel Karawang features an indoor and outdoor children’s play area with a myriad of facilities and activities. Not only that, this year, Resinda Hotel Karawang is set to open Resinda Oasis Park, a children’s play area featuring a variety of playgrounds, such as a kids’ pool, water slides, tree house, basketball, bicycles, and animal feeding. Some of the other excellent facilities include a main swimming pool with a lagoon concept, a fitness centre that can be used for 24 hours, and the signature sento Japanese bath which is a favourite facility for relaxation during your stay.

For business travellers, Resinda Hotel Karawang is always the first choice when visiting Karawang, both for leisure and business travellers. Apart from having a large number and variety of rooms, other supporting facilities such as complete meeting rooms, to the Resinda Grand Ballroom as the grandest and largest event venue in Karawang and surrounding areas.

Speaking of dining options, Resinda Hotel Karawang offers three restaurant outlets and one lounge that are fairly comprehensive. The Oryza Restaurant is an option to enjoy Indonesian and international cuisines, Inaho Japanese Restaurant is for those who enjoy Japanese cuisine, Hai Wang Chinese Restaurant provides a wide selection of Chinese menus, and the Katja Lounge offers relaxing comfort with a wide selection of snacks and drinks.

For information and reservations, please visit www.resindahotel.com.