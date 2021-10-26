Make the most of your four nights’ self-isolation with an exciting Repatriation package at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

Experience a lavish self-isolation at Jakarta’s most iconic hotel located next to the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout fountain, the city’s main shopping, business, and lifestyle district. Its 289 rooms and suites offer grand views of Jakarta city, and it provides unmatched convenience for all its guests.

Room Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Single Occupancy Double Occupancy Deluxe Room (44 sq m) IDR 12,929,000 IDR 15,919,000 Grand Deluxe Room (64 sq m with Bundaran View) IDR 15,329,000 IDR 18,319,000 Salon Suite (85 sq m with Bundaran View) IDR 17,929,000 IDR 20,919,000

Room rates include:

Accommodation for 4 nights

Daily meal arrangement entitlement

One-time afternoon snack per day

20% off on food and non-alcoholic beverages via in-room dining menu

5 pieces of laundry per day, accumulative

2 RT-PCR tests. 1st RT-PCR will be carried out at the airport (result within 2 hours), after the Negative RT-PCR test result is issued, you may proceed to Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. The 2nd RT-PCR will be carried out at the hotel on the 4th day of quarantine (result within 24 hours)

One-way airport transfer to the hotel by Silver Bird Taxi

Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi Internet access

21% government tax and service charge

Terms & Conditions:

Minimum length of stay: 4 consecutive nights.

Reservations require payment in advance and can be canceled at least 48 hours before the arrival date without charge. Less than 48 hours will have a first-night room charge and transportation charge penalty.

Please submit copies of the following documents to us at the time of confirming your reservation: copy of passport for each traveler; copy of a negative result of an RT-PCR test conducted in the country of origin with samples taken within a maximum period of 3 x 24 hours before the time of departure; and copy of E-ticket.

To support the government’s vaccination program and in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a vaccine certificate or proof of vaccination is mandatory to enter our Hotel premises. Guests who cannot be vaccinated due to health conditions are exempted, in which case a Doctor’s certificate is required.

Indonesian citizens age 17 years and above, must provide NIK (Nomor Induk Kependudukan) and date of Covid-19 vaccination.

Foreign nationals under the age of 12 years, traveling with their parents, are exempted from showing COVID-19 vaccination card/certificate; • Traveller’s original passport will be kept by our Airport Representative during guest stay for administration purposes.

During quarantine, guests are not allowed to go out from the room or allow another in-house guest or an outside guest into the room.

All room-service food orders, guest requests, laundry, and amenities will be placed in front of the room via ‘no-contact delivery service’.

As per Government regulations, outside food and beverages are not allowed during stay.

Rubbish and dirty linen should be placed outside your room door for collection.

Terms and conditions are subje ct to change, following Govern ment of Indonesia regulations.