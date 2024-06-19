Padma Hotels Presents Padma Championship

Join the Padma Championship this July for exciting Olympic-themed activities and prizes!

Padma Hotels, a renowned Indonesian hotel brand with five properties across the country, is enhancing the holiday season with a variety of engaging activities for guests. Following the success of the Padma Golden Egg Hunt campaign last Easter, Padma Hotels now celebrates the Summer Olympics in Paris by inviting guests staying on the first weekend of July to participate in a series of exciting games, offering a chance to win prizes.

Each hotel will feature fun games tailored to its unique facilities. Guests can experience the adrenaline rush of a paintball battle or gel blaster for the children at Padma Resort Legian, test their focus with archery at Padma Resort Ubud and Padma Hotel Semarang, conquer wall climbing at Padma Hotel Bandung, or participate in a children’s bicycle race at Resinda Hotel Karawang.

In addition to sports matches, there will also be child-friendly games. Guests can also test their knowledge in the famous Padma Trivia quiz, originally from Padma Resort Legian, which will now be available at all hotels. There will be a total of three games to play at every hotel each day, and various dining experiences to win. This event will be held from Friday, 5th of July 2024, to Sunday, 7th of July 2024.