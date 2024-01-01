Friday, 8 March 2024

Padma Hotels App: Discover #PadmaExperience at Your Fingertips

Introducing the Padma Hotels App – Your Gateway to Seamless Luxury Across Indonesia.

Proudly an Indonesian hotel brand, Padma Hotels boasts five exquisite properties across Indonesia: two nestled in the beauty of Bali, two gracing the landscapes of West Java, and the latest addition in the heart of Central Java. Each of these properties presents luxurious accommodations and facilities wrapped in comfort, distinguished by impeccable service and unique offerings.

Committed to enhancing guests’ experiences, Padma Hotels is thrilled to launch the Padma Hotels App in March 2024. This innovative application promises convenience and a seamless experience, allowing guests to explore and book stays across all five Padma Hotels properties: Padma Resort Legian, Padma Resort Ubud, Padma Hotel Bandung, Padma Hotel Semarang, and Resinda Hotel Karawang – managed by Padma Hotels. We extend a warm invitation to guests who have not yet joined our loyalty program, Padma Resident, to become valued members, enabling them to seamlessly earn and redeem points with every booking.

Reservation is getting easier with Padma Hotels App
Through the Padma Hotels App, guests can stay informed about special promotions and exciting perks exclusively tailored for Padma Residents. Designed with guests of all ages in mind, the app boasts a user-friendly interface, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable process for every step of booking, earning, and redeeming.

To download the app and embark on a new era of hospitality, visit the App Store or Google Play. For more information about the Padma Hotels App, please contact [email protected].

