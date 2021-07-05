Bali Airport Opens Vaccination for Eligible Passengers

Bali I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport will open a special COVID-19 vaccination service for prospective airplane passengers starting today, Monday 5th July.

The terms and conditions for the COVID-19 vaccination for Indonesian citizens, mean that an original ID (KTP) or original family card (Kartu Keluarga) and photocopies are required, as well as tickets or e-tickets for departing flights.

Prospective passengers must be at least 12 years old and get vaccinated a maximum of one day before the date of departure.

Meanwhile, foreigners travelling must bring original documents or photocopies of KITAS or KITAP, according to Health Ministry regulation No. 18 of 2021.

The location of the COVID-19 vaccination is in the arrival area of ??the domestic terminal at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali. It is open every day from 9am to 3pm.

This COVID-19 vaccination facility is provided by Angkasa Pura I (Persero) in collaboration with other airport stakeholders, with the leading sector being the Denpasar Class I Port Health Office (KKP).