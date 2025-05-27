Enjoy the Exclusive Global Offer at Grand Hyatt Bali

Plan your 2025 island getaway with Grand Hyatt Bali’s exclusive global offer. Book by the 9th of June and enjoy up to 20% off luxurious stays in Nusa Dua.

Grand Hyatt Bali, the iconic luxury beachfront resort nestled along the pristine shores of Nusa Dua, is delighted to announce an exclusive global offer for travellers planning their 2025 island escape. Whether you’re a loyal World of Hyatt member or a first-time guest, this is the perfect opportunity to book an unforgettable stay at an exceptional value.

Guests who book now until the 9th of June 2025 will enjoy a 15% discount on stays through to the 31st of October 2025. Enrolment in the World of Hyatt programme is free and unlocks even more exclusive benefits, including an additional 5% discount on this global offer, base point earnings, complimentary nights, the best available rates, room upgrades, and exclusive member privileges throughout your stay.

Grand Hyatt Bali offers a premier resort experience with 636 elegantly appointed rooms, set amidst lush tropical gardens and tranquil lagoons. As one of the most family-friendly resorts in Nusa Dua, the property features five distinct swimming pools, including two exciting water slides, alongside a full range of recreational and wellness activities.

Culinary enthusiasts can savour five speciality restaurants showcasing Italian, Japanese, and Asian fusion cuisine. Enjoy signature cocktails complemented by beachfront views and the gentle sea breeze of Nusa Dua at Salsa Bar. Or unleash your inner champion at Lila Cita — a one-of-a-kind tavern where drinks, food, sports, games, and karaoke come together in a whirlwind of lively entertainment.

Whether seeking a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a serene retreat, Grand Hyatt Bali promises timeless luxury and exceptional service in one of the world’s most captivating destinations.

For further information, please visit grandhyattbali.com, contact +62 361 771234 (WhatsApp), or email balgh.gs.reservations@hyatt.com.