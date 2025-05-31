Pan Pacific Jakarta Celebrates a Year of Graceful Luxury

One Day, One Story Campaign to Mark First Anniversary.

On the 1st of June, Indonesia’s tallest hotel celebrates a year of operations in the nation’s capital.

To mark this significant milestone in its journey, Pan Pacific Jakarta is launching the One Day, One Story campaign, inviting leisure travellers, local staycationers, and international business guests to join in the celebrations. This month-long schedule of special events and promotions promises a uniquely memorable experience for all who visit.

The programme begins on the 1st of June, with the One More Family in the Clouds campaign, where Pan Pacific Jakarta invites guests to name its new teddy bear mascot. Those who submit the winning name will be rewarded with a complimentary one-night stay.

Then, on the 2nd of June, the theme shifts to comfort and relaxation with the One More Night on Us offer. Guests who book two nights will receive an additional night’s stay with the hotel’s compliments, giving them extra time to enjoy the property’s refined elegance and personalised service. Additionally, guests will have the chance to take part in the Birthday Lucky Draw during every stay throughout June 2025, with each draw offering a guaranteed indulgent treat.

The celebration continues on the 5th of June with One More Good Night’s Sleep, spotlighting the range of amenities available in all Club Rooms and Suites through the hotel’s signature Happy Sleepers Programme. From rest to restaurant, on the 7th and the 8th of June, Keyaki Japanese Restaurant will host the One More Japanese Delight promotion, where guests can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free lunch featuring authentic Japanese cuisine. This offer will also be available for weekday buffet lunches from the 9th to the 13th of June.

Meanwhile, Eden Bar Jakarta invites guests to unwind with One More Buzz from the 9th to the 15th of June, when two servings of all house drinks — including cocktails, beers, and wines — will be available for the price of one.

General Manager of Pan Pacific Jakarta, Sjefke Jansen, is looking forward to this exciting range of celebrations at the hotel, while also reflecting on a successful year of growth.

“We are deeply grateful for the trust and support our guests have shown us over the past year,” he says. “We view this one-year milestone as a significant achievement, and one that reflects our commitment to excellence in every detail — from our rooms and dining experiences to all the facilities we provide.”

“This anniversary campaign,” he continues, “is our heartfelt way of expressing gratitude through curated experiences, genuine service and joyful surprises; every day tells its own story, and we invite our guests to be part of the journey as we step into another exciting year together. One more special day, one more reason to elevate your stay.”

With thoughtfully curated moments, vibrant culinary experiences, and immersive celebratory touches, Pan Pacific Jakarta’s One Day, One Story campaign offers a rich and engaging journey, with graceful luxury at every turn. Each day turns the page on a new chapter in its story, celebrating not only the hotel’s accomplishments over the past year but also its vision for the future. This campaign embodies the spirit of Pan Pacific Jakarta — transforming everyday moments into treasured memories and elevating every visit to new heights.

For more information, please visit www.panpacific.com/jakarta