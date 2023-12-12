The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Draws on Local Legend and the Harmonious Spirit of Bali to Rejuvenate Its Guests

In late 2014, The Ritz-Carlton officially added another stunning resort to its growing global portfolio with the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Designed to blend in with nature and the sea, the resort enjoys unobstructed views of Sawangan Beach and the Indian Ocean. The Ritz-Carlton, Bali has incorporated modern Balinese motifs and features throughout its 12.7-hectare property. Using the Tree of Life, known as Kalpataru in Indonesia, symbolising strength, wisdom, and beauty, the property embraces local symbolism to highlight authentic harmonious experiences and appreciation of life. It showcases dramatic cliff-top villas to the beachside wedding chapel. Interiors include the Tree of Life motif in each of the 313 suites and villas, hand-polished and applied by local craftsmen using old techniques and luxurious locally woven fabrics.

While the resort uses local artisan features and embraces its island heritage, it enjoys a minimal yet modern aesthetic design that allows the craftsmanship to act as a perfect luxury backdrop. The architects have created a space that playfully weaves in light, space, and the sacred Mount Agung throughout the property.

To ensure each guest enjoys the luxury of space and privacy, the resort offers only suite or villa accommodation. These include Sawangan Junior Suites, featuring a modular design and some with lagoon access; The Ritz-Carlton Suites featuring a separate bedroom and living room; and one-bedroom Pool Pavilions with a combined indoor/outdoor living area, outdoor shower, and a pool. Meanwhile, The Sky Villas on the top floor offer spectacular views, a floating swimming pool, and a large sundeck; and The Ritz-Carlton Oceanfront Villa offers direct access to the beach, three spacious bedrooms, a massage pavilion, and 24-hour butler service.

Meanwhile, at the cliff top, The Garden Villas feature a two-storey pavilion with an indoor living and dining area, kitchen, and expansive terrace leading to a swimming pool, outdoor shower, and a Balinese bale at the corner; The Cliff Villas enjoy an astonishing view of the Indian Ocean and Mount Agung in the backdrop; and The Ritz-Carlton Cliff Villas with three bedrooms on the first level and expansive indoor and outdoor living and lounging area at the top.

A secluded setting allows visitors a true escape, and while Bali’s rich culture and natural beauty are easily accessible, many will be tempted to simply enjoy the offerings within the resort itself. At The Spa, the tree of life is imagined as a traditional Balinese garden, setting an idyllic scene for a wellness journey that interprets relaxation and rejuvenation with authentic local natural ingredients in its signature treatments. The wellness journey continues at the health club, featuring an indoor heated lap pool, fitness centre, and both steam and sauna rooms.

The culinary journey is equally dramatic with a sense of theatre that is both performance and unobtrusive. Senses is a tranquil spot for breakfast offering an exciting selection that promises to satiate even the most discerning palate. The dinner-only Bejana offers culinary learning within the Culinary Cave, meanwhile, chefs prepare Indonesian dishes. Casual dining and cocktails can be enjoyed at Breezes Tapas Lounge or The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar. Meanwhile, The Beach Grill offers Chef’s special seafood and grill items with a live cooking station.

With such a breathtaking setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a natural choice for weddings, whether couples are hosting a destination wedding or a local celebration, and offers a beautiful chapel by the beach.