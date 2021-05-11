Jakarta Man Dies After AstraZeneca Vaccine

A man from Jakarta is reported to have died after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccination spokesperson from the Health Ministry Siti Nadia Tarmizi said that the incident is being reviewed by relevant parties. Running the investigation is the National Commission for Post-Immunisation Follow-up Events (KIPI).

Nadia added that KIPI would conduct a death audit despite the fact that the deceased person has already been buried by his family. Investigations will also be carried by other parties.

According to the chairman of KIPI, Prof. Hindra Hingky Setiawan, the 21-year-old man initially received the AstraZeneca vaccination at GBK on Wednesday 5th May, at 1:30pm. During the 30-minute observation time following the administering of the AstraZeneca jab, no complaints were found.

He then returned to work in Cibubur. However, symptoms began to appear while he was working.

Prof. Hindra added that this man didn’t directly report to the telephone number printed on the vaccination card. The man decided to visit a general practitioner instead.

By midnight, the man’s symptoms had not improved and his fever continued to increase.

“At midnight, he had a high fever but didn’t seek treatment. Then, in the morning, he felt sore, so went for a massage. After the massage, he fainted and was taken to a hospital in Rawamangun, but he was announced death on arrival,” explained Prof. Hindra.