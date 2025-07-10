Fun for Kids, Relaxation for Adults – All at Bali Dynasty Resort This School Holiday

With the school holidays just around the corner, families seeking a fun-filled and stress-free getaway will find everything they need at Bali Dynasty Resort, one of the most popular family-friendly resorts in South Kuta, Bali. Designed to meet the needs of all ages, the resort offers a complete package of entertainment for children and peaceful downtime for adults, all in one convenient location.

Ideally situated close to Kuta Beach, Waterbom Bali, and Discovery Shopping Mall, the resort is the perfect base for a well-balanced family holiday in Bali. Known for its warm hospitality and long-standing reputation as a family favourite, Bali Dynasty Resort makes it easy for parents and children to enjoy their school break together.

Children aged 4 to 16 will be delighted by the resort’s wide range of exciting facilities, including the Kids’ Water Fun Zone with giant water slides and the multi-level Kupu Kupu Kids Club, thoughtfully divided by age. Children aged 4 to 8 can enjoy activities on the first floor, while those aged 9 to 16 have their own space on the second floor. To keep young guests engaged throughout the day, a variety of daily themed activities are offered, ranging from Balinese dance classes, treasure hunts, and interactive games, to arts and crafts and fun cooking sessions. Evening fun continues with movie nights every Tuesday and Saturday. For younger children, the Pupa toddler playroom offers a safe and shaded indoor space, and babysitting services are also available on request.

While the kids are entertained, parents can unwind at the adults-only Lazy Pool, sip a refreshing drink during the twice daily happy hours at DK Bar, Sunken Bar and Gracie Kelly’s Irish Pub or join a peaceful morning village walk. Evenings come alive with live entertainment and themed night dinners, offering a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere. Dining at Bali Dynasty Resort caters to all tastes, with a variety of on-site restaurants including the popular Gracie Kelly’s Irish Pub, all-day dining at H2O Restaurant, sunset views at Oasis, Italian favourites at Café Piazza, and authentic Chinese dishes at Golden Lotus. Whether you’re travelling with kids, teens, or as a couple, Bali Dynasty Resort offers something for everyone to enjoy.

To enhance the experience for all guests, Bali Dynasty Resort has recently introduced several exciting upgrades and new facilities:

Kids Breakfast Corner : A new breakfast station specially designed for children, located just outside Senses Restaurant, offering a fun and comfortable start to the day.

: A new breakfast station specially designed for children, located just outside Senses Restaurant, offering a fun and comfortable start to the day. Sky Padel Kuta : Bali’s first and only rooftop padel court, located on the third floor of Gracie Kelly’s. Open from 7 AM to 10 PM daily, it’s a unique activity option for families, couples, and active travellers staying in South Kuta.

: Bali’s first and only rooftop padel court, located on the third floor of Gracie Kelly’s. Open from 7 AM to 10 PM daily, it’s a unique activity option for families, couples, and active travellers staying in South Kuta. DK Bar : Previously Sunset Bar, this reimagined space takes inspiration from Bali’s license plate code ‘DK’ and is now a lively sports bar showing multiple live matches that perfect for relaxing and socialising over drinks.

: Previously Sunset Bar, this reimagined space takes inspiration from Bali’s license plate code ‘DK’ and is now a lively sports bar showing multiple live matches that perfect for relaxing and socialising over drinks. Refurbished Suite Rooms: Recently renovated, the resort’s Suite Rooms now offer updated interiors with a more modern and stylish design, giving families and couples added space and comfort during their stay.

“We aim to deliver an enjoyable family holiday that feels effortless for parents and exciting for kids with these new facilities and programmes. We continue to be one of Bali’s most trusted options for families.” For those planning a school holiday in Bali, Bali Dynasty Resort remains a reliable choice, combining family-focused facilities, a central location in South Kuta, and excellent value through its exclusive school holiday deals. Book your stay now at www.bdr.pphotels.com and make the most of your family’s school break.

Bali Dynasty Resort

Jl. Kartika Plaza, South Kuta Beach, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Email: pr@bdr.pphotels.com

Phone: +62‑361‑752403

🌐 Website: bdr.pphotels.com

📱 Instagram: @balidynastyresort

📘 Facebook: Bali Dynasty Resort