The Henley Passport Index Ranks the Most ‘Powerful’ Passports in the World for 2024

Passports issued from Singapore and Japan maintain their status as the most ‘powerful’ globally.

On 10th January, the Henley Passport Index unveiled its rankings for the most ‘powerful’ and, conversely, the least ‘powerful’ passports globally in 2024. Singapore and Japan, having held the top spot the previous year, reclaim their positions alongside France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. These most ‘powerful’ passports allow visa-free access to 194 countries worldwide.

In the runner-up position is the trio of passports from Finland, South Korea, and Sweden, each offering visa-free access to 193 countries. Close behind are passports issued by Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and The Netherlands, providing access to 192 visa-free destinations.

For passports issued by Indonesia, holders can now enter 78 countries visa-free, an improvement from the previous year when Indonesian passports allowed visa-free access to 76 countries. Afghanistan occupies the bottom of the ranking as the least ‘powerful’ passport, allowing entry to only 28 countries without a visa. Afghanistan has held this position since 2019. Passports issued by Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, and Yemen are also considered the least ‘powerful’.

The Henley Passport Index ranks countries globally based on travel freedom granted by their respective passports. Established in 2006 as the Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index and renamed The Henley Passport Index in 2018, it is organised by the London-based investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners in collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).