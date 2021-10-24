Bali Quarantine Hotels Confirmed

The chief executive and secretary of the Bali COVID-19 Handling Task Force, I Made Rentin, has signed off on a list of 55 hotels where foreign tourists can undergo their mandatory quarantine.

This is in regard to the letter of the Head of the Denpasar Class I Port Health Office, number SR.03.04/1/2177/2021 dated 14th October 2021 with the subject of “Application for Determination of Quarantine Hotels for Travellers from Overseas in Bali Province”.

“We hereby declare that the Bali Province Task Force for Handling COVID-19 provides recommendations of the 55 hotels as attached, as accommodation or quarantine for travellers from overseas in Bali,” reads the document.

Each hotel will need to follow these rules:

The management of the quarantine hotel must apply strict and disciplined health protocols. The management of the quarantine hotel must facilitate the inspections of overseas travellers. Overseas travellers during the quarantine period are under the supervision of the Denpasar Class I Port Health Office.

More hotels may be added to the list in due course. For now, this is the list of the quarantine hotels confirmed for Bali: