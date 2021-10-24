Monday, 25 October 2021

Indonesia Expat
Featured News Travel

Bali Quarantine Hotels Confirmed

by Indonesia Expat
Bali Quarantine Hotels
source: agoda.com

The chief executive and secretary of the Bali COVID-19 Handling Task Force, I Made Rentin, has signed off on a list of 55 hotels where foreign tourists can undergo their mandatory quarantine.

This is in regard to the letter of the Head of the Denpasar Class I Port Health Office, number SR.03.04/1/2177/2021 dated 14th October 2021 with the subject of “Application for Determination of Quarantine Hotels for Travellers from Overseas in Bali Province”.

“We hereby declare that the Bali Province Task Force for Handling COVID-19 provides recommendations of the 55 hotels as attached, as accommodation or quarantine for travellers from overseas in Bali,” reads the document.

Each hotel will need to follow these rules:

  1. The management of the quarantine hotel must apply strict and disciplined health protocols.
  2. The management of the quarantine hotel must facilitate the inspections of overseas travellers.
  3. Overseas travellers during the quarantine period are under the supervision of the Denpasar Class I Port Health Office.

More hotels may be added to the list in due course. For now, this is the list of the quarantine hotels confirmed for Bali:

  1. Grand Hyatt Bali
  2. Melia Bali
  3. Nusa Dua Beach Hotel
  4. The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali
  5. L The Laguna Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Nusa Dua, Bali
  6. Courtyard By Marriot Bali Nusa Dua Resort
  7. SOL by Melia Benoa Bali
  8. Conrad Bali
  9. Hotel Merusaka
  10. The Mulia Resort and Villa
  11. The Ritz Carlton Bali
  12. Hilton Bali Resort Nusa Dua
  13. Ibis Benoa
  14. Novotel Bali Nusa Dua – Hotels & Residences
  15. Mercure Bali Nusa Dua
  16. Amarterra Villas Bali Nusa Dua, Mgallery Hotel Collection
  17. Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort
  18. Maya Sanur Resort & Spa
  19. Hyatt Regency Bali
  20. Griya Santrian A Beach Resort & Spa
  21. Taksu Sanur Hotel
  22. Tandjung Sari
  23. Prime Plaza Suites Sanur
  24. Swiss-Belresort Watu Jimbar – Sanur
  25. Maison Aurelia Sanur, by Preference
  26. Sudamala Sanur
  27. Maya Ubud Resort & Spa
  28. The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali
  29. The Ubud Village Resort & Spa at Nyuh Kuning
  30. The Ubud Village Hotel at Monkey Forest
  31. The Sankara Resort & Spa Ubud By Pramana
  32. The Royal Pita Maha
  33. Komaneka Resorts
  34. Viceroy Bali
  35. Payogan Villa Resort and Spa, Ubud
  36. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan Ubud
  37. Kajane Mua Villa Bali
  38. Sthala, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Ubud Bali by Marriott International
  39. Novotel Ngurah Rai Airport
  40. Aston Kuta Hotel & Residence
  41. Swiss-BelHotel Tuban, Kuta
  42. Bali Dynasty Resort
  43. Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Sunset Road
  44. Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport
  45. Harper Kuta Bali
  46. ??Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay
  47. General Manager of Movenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali
  48. Bvlgari Resort
  49. AYANA Resort and Spa Bali
  50. Renaissance Uluwatu Bali Resort & Spa
  51. The 101 Bali Fontana
  52. Pullman Bali Legian
  53. Mercure Kuta Beach
  54. Ramayana Suites & Resort
  55. RIMBA Jimbaran BALI by AYANA
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •   
  •  
  •  

Related posts

DKI Jakarta’s Transitional PSBB Extended to 17th January

Indonesia Expat

Indonesia Rebuffs UN Recommendation to Stop Death Penalty

Indonesia Expat

Identify a clinic you are comfortable with!

Indonesia Expat