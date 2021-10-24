Bali Quarantine Hotels Confirmed

The chief executive and secretary of the Bali COVID-19 Handling Task Force, I Made Rentin, has signed off on a list of 55 hotels where foreign tourists can undergo their mandatory quarantine.
This is in regard to the letter of the Head of the Denpasar Class I Port Health Office, number SR.03.04/1/2177/2021 dated 14th October 2021 with the subject of “Application for Determination of Quarantine Hotels for Travellers from Overseas in Bali Province”.
“We hereby declare that the Bali Province Task Force for Handling COVID-19 provides recommendations of the 55 hotels as attached, as accommodation or quarantine for travellers from overseas in Bali,” reads the document.
Each hotel will need to follow these rules:
- The management of the quarantine hotel must apply strict and disciplined health protocols.
- The management of the quarantine hotel must facilitate the inspections of overseas travellers.
- Overseas travellers during the quarantine period are under the supervision of the Denpasar Class I Port Health Office.
More hotels may be added to the list in due course. For now, this is the list of the quarantine hotels confirmed for Bali:
- Grand Hyatt Bali
- Melia Bali
- Nusa Dua Beach Hotel
- The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali
- L The Laguna Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Nusa Dua, Bali
- Courtyard By Marriot Bali Nusa Dua Resort
- SOL by Melia Benoa Bali
- Conrad Bali
- Hotel Merusaka
- The Mulia Resort and Villa
- The Ritz Carlton Bali
- Hilton Bali Resort Nusa Dua
- Ibis Benoa
- Novotel Bali Nusa Dua – Hotels & Residences
- Mercure Bali Nusa Dua
- Amarterra Villas Bali Nusa Dua, Mgallery Hotel Collection
- Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort
- Maya Sanur Resort & Spa
- Hyatt Regency Bali
- Griya Santrian A Beach Resort & Spa
- Taksu Sanur Hotel
- Tandjung Sari
- Prime Plaza Suites Sanur
- Swiss-Belresort Watu Jimbar – Sanur
- Maison Aurelia Sanur, by Preference
- Sudamala Sanur
- Maya Ubud Resort & Spa
- The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali
- The Ubud Village Resort & Spa at Nyuh Kuning
- The Ubud Village Hotel at Monkey Forest
- The Sankara Resort & Spa Ubud By Pramana
- The Royal Pita Maha
- Komaneka Resorts
- Viceroy Bali
- Payogan Villa Resort and Spa, Ubud
- Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan Ubud
- Kajane Mua Villa Bali
- Sthala, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Ubud Bali by Marriott International
- Novotel Ngurah Rai Airport
- Aston Kuta Hotel & Residence
- Swiss-BelHotel Tuban, Kuta
- Bali Dynasty Resort
- Fairfield by Marriott Bali Kuta Sunset Road
- Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport
- Harper Kuta Bali
- ??Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay
- General Manager of Movenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali
- Bvlgari Resort
- AYANA Resort and Spa Bali
- Renaissance Uluwatu Bali Resort & Spa
- The 101 Bali Fontana
- Pullman Bali Legian
- Mercure Kuta Beach
- Ramayana Suites & Resort
- RIMBA Jimbaran BALI by AYANA