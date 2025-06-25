Archipelago Indonesia: The Largest Hotel Group with Nationwide EV Charging Stations

Archipelago, Indonesia’s leading hotel operator, has become the first major hotel group in the country to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across its entire hotel portfolio, marking a significant step forward in sustainable hospitality and green mobility.

This initiative began with the installation of charging stations at 10 Archipelago’s hotels, serving as a tangible contribution to environmental preservation and a clear symbol of automotive technological advancement in various regions of Indonesia.

From Jakarta to Bali, Yogyakarta to Medan, Archipelago’s guests can now charge their electric vehicles at dozens of participating hotels, making road travel across Indonesia more convenient, connected, and climate-friendly.

“This isn’t just a convenience for our guests — it’s a commitment to Indonesia’s sustainable future,” said John Flood, CEO of Archipelago. “We’re proud to support the government’s push for electric vehicle adoption by offering nationwide charging access at our hotels.”

The EV charging rollout forms part of Archipelago’s broader ESG strategy and builds upon other key initiatives already in place across its brands, including:

Energy-efficient building retrofits and LED conversions Plastic reduction and refillable amenity programmes Food waste minimisation and local sourcing Water-saving technologies and practices

Indonesia is rapidly expanding its EV infrastructure, and Archipelago is proud to play a leading role in supporting that vision within the tourism sector. The chargers — compatible with most EV models — are available at flagship properties in Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Denpasar, and many more locations across Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Bali. Below is a list of Archipelago hotels currently offering EV charging facilities:

Aston Pasteur, Bandung

Aston Serang Hotel and Convention Center

The Alana Hotel & Conference Center, Sentul City

favehotel Cimanuk, Garut

Harper Purwakarta

Neo Tendean, Jakarta

Neo+ Kebayoran, Jakarta

Harper Wahid Hasyim Medan

Aston Gresik Hotel & Conference Center

Harper Kupang

Guests and members of the public near these hotels who own electric vehicles can now enjoy the convenience of charging their vehicles directly within the hotel premises. This facility is available 24 hours a day and has been designed to provide maximum convenience without disrupting guests’ travel routines or activities.

“By investing in EV infrastructure now, we’re helping to shape a more responsible tourism landscape for tomorrow,” added John Flood. “This is just one of many actions we’re taking to ensure that sustainability is more than a statement — it’s embedded in how we operate, grow, and serve our guests.”

For more information about Archipelago’s sustainability initiatives and hotel locations, please visit: www.archipelagointernational.com.