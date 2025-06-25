Archipelago and Bakuun Sign MoU to Power Strategic Distribution and Technology Integration

Archipelago and Bakuun have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise and expand their longstanding collaboration.

The agreement underscores both companies’ shared commitment to modernising hotel distribution and deepening technology integration across key operational areas. As part of the partnership, Archipelago will continue to leverage Bakuun’s suite of travel technology solutions to optimise distribution and streamline transactions across its global network.

Bakuun offers a modular, end-to-end solution for travel distribution through: B-Aggregate, a channel manager aggregator with over 200 integrated partners enabling direct hotel connectivity; B-Marketplace, a low-cost distribution platform where suppliers and demand partners transact directly; and PayDocker, which extends this ecosystem by offering a secure, multi-currency platform for cross-border transactions.

“This MoU deepens our strategic alignment with Archipelago as we accelerate expansion across Asia’s most dynamic travel markets. By combining seamless distribution with frictionless payments, we’re not just supporting growth — we’re equipping hotel groups with the infrastructure to scale faster, smarter, and with greater control in every market they enter.” — Doros Theodorou, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Bakuun Holdings.

“We’ve worked with Bakuun and seen the tangible benefits of their agile, tech-first approach. This agreement strengthens our collaboration and aligns with our long-term strategy to simplify distribution and scale smarter across our global footprint.” — Chris Legaspi, Chief Commercial Officer, Archipelago.

“This collaboration marks a strategic step forward in deepening technological integration and achieving greater operational efficiency. With Bakuun, we reinforce our commitment to innovation and delivering enhanced value to our partners and guests worldwide.” — John Flood, CEO, Archipelago.

The MoU outlines plans to deepen integration across systems, enhance direct B2B and B2C booking capabilities, and improve reconciliation through automated, secure infrastructure. Both companies are also coordinating a joint marketing initiative to announce the strategic partnership across key markets.

