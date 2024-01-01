A Guide to Bali’s Best Waterfalls: Unveiling Nature’s Gems

In the lush tropical landscape of Bali, a realm renowned for its stunning natural beauty, lies a cascade of wonders waiting to be discovered.

Bali’s waterfalls beckon adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike with their captivating beauty and serene ambience. From towering cascades plunging into crystal-clear pools to hidden gems tucked away in verdant jungles, each waterfall offers a unique spectacle, inviting travellers on a journey of exploration and awe.

Join Indonesia Expat as we embark on a quest to unveil Bali’s most mesmerising waterfalls, where the harmony of nature’s symphony awaits at every turn.

Kanto Lampo

Nestled in Beng Village, Gianyar, Kanto Lampo has become an Instagram sensation, drawing travellers with its picturesque white terraces and lush surroundings. Named after the colourful native trees nearby, this natural wonder offers a small yet refreshing pool at its base, perfect for a dip. Facilities like parking, restrooms, and a café cater to visitors’ needs. Legend has it that the waterfall began flowing after a prayer ceremony in 2015, benefiting the local village economically. However, like many waterfalls in Bali, Kanto Lampo is seasonal, with access occasionally restricted during the wet season or after heavy rainfall due to increased water volume in the gorge.

Tukad Cepung

This waterfall stands out among Bali’s waterfalls with its unique formation, where water cascades down the cliffs, creating a mesmerising sight. Hidden from view at the top, visitors descend stairs to witness the stunning view of water falling against the skyline. Previously undiscovered, Tukad Cepung gained popularity with the advent of Instagram, attracting more tourists with its ethereal sunlight filtering through the cliff top onto the cascading water. Renowned for its picturesque lighting, the waterfall has become a favourite spot for photographers seeking the perfect shot.

Goa Raja

In East Bali near Tukad Cepung, Goa Raja is a hidden gem recently discovered by adventurers seeking secluded spots. Accessible from Ubud, it features a majestic waterfall within a cave, offering tranquillity and fewer tourists. The 15-minute hike through a mossy canyon leads to the cave, waterfall, and a natural pool for swimming. Despite occasional path damage, the allure of Goa Raja’s serene beauty remains. Ideal for visits outside the dry season, it’s located about 45 minutes from Ubud or Sidemen and can be easily combined with a visit to Tukad Cepung. Access is possible by renting a scooter or hiring a private car and driver online.

Tibumana

This waterfall, located in the picturesque village of Apuan in the Susut Bangli district, has recently gained popularity thanks to local efforts to enhance its appeal to tourists. Accessible via a well-marked road that winds through scenic rice fields, the site offers convenient car and motorbike parking, with upgraded concrete stairs leading down to the gorge and river. Standing at approximately 20 metres tall, the waterfall cascades gracefully into a protected, shallow pool, occasionally splitting into two during heavy rainfall, creating a stunning spectacle. While the water may appear murky at times, particularly during the wet season, the falls retain their photogenic charm year-round. Situated just 16 kilometres from Ubud and 42 kilometres from Seminyak, Tibumana is a close and accessible getaway from the bustling city, offering a tranquil alternative to more crowded waterfalls like Tegenungan.

Leke Leke

Tucked in a lush valley and shrouded in tropical jungle, Leke Leke offers a serene retreat away from the crowds of Bali’s more popular falls. Accessible via a slightly steep dirt track and a bamboo bridge, the journey to Leke Leke is an adventure in itself. As you approach, the roar of cascading water grows louder, leading to a dramatic sight of bright white water plunging into a black cave. Despite its secluded location, Leke Leke is conveniently located near other attractions in the Bedugul area, making it an ideal stop on your itinerary. For optimal photography, visit during midday when the sunlight penetrates the narrow gorge, illuminating the waterfall’s beauty. While amenities include a rope swing for thrill-seekers, the entry fee is a reasonable Rp30,000, providing affordable access to this hidden gem.

Banyumala

Located in the remote north of Bali, Banyumala Twin Waterfalls offer relatively easy access compared to other nearby attractions like Sekumpul and Tukad Cepung. Situated north of Lake Buyan along the crater rim road between Munduk and the main highway from Singaraja to Denpasar, the falls are conveniently accessible. Visitors can also explore nearby attractions like the swings at Hidden Hills Wanagiri and the Golden Valley Waterfall. While the trail from the carpark to the falls is natural and may be slippery, especially during the wet season, the pristine waters fed from a natural spring upstream offer an excellent swimming experience. Despite being around 66 kilometres from Seminyak and 57 kilometres from Ubud, Banyumala Waterfalls are well worth the journey, providing a spectacular sight with two flows of water cascading down steep rocks surrounded by lush greenery.

NungNung

Located 900 metres above sea level in a secluded village, NungNung Waterfall offers a breathtaking spectacle amidst lush green rice paddies and plantations. Accessible via a picturesque journey, the car park marks the beginning of a descent down 509 steps, promising a workout with rewarding views. The thunderous roar of water precedes the sight of the majestic 50-metre-high cascade crashing into a serene pool below. Renowned as one of Bali’s largest and most powerful waterfalls, NungNung’s remote location ensures fewer crowds, allowing visitors to immerse themselves fully in its natural grandeur. Situated approximately 35 kilometres from Ubud and 47 kilometres from Seminyak, reaching this hidden gem promises an unforgettable adventure.

Sekumpul

In a jungle ravine in northern Bali near Singaraja, Sekumpul stands tall as one of the island’s most magnificent natural wonders. With a height of 80 metres (260 feet) and a picturesque setting amidst scenic jungles and rice terraces, it’s a sight to behold. Despite its growing popularity, Sekumpul remains relatively uncrowded due to its remote location. Accessible via a steep but rewarding hike, adventurers will navigate slippery steps and river crossings to reach this breathtaking cascade. Hiring a local guide is an option for those seeking assistance on the journey, but the true beauty of Sekumpul is best appreciated from a distance, where its seven distinct falls can be admired in all their splendour.

Fiji

Easily accessible from Sekumpul with just a 10-minute walk, Fiji Waterfall stands out as one of the only triple waterfalls in Bali. Thanks to a new footbridge, visitors can now get up close to this natural wonder. While the trek to the waterfall involves a moderate level of difficulty, the sight of the three waterfalls cascading down the cliffs together makes it all worthwhile. To capture the beauty of all three falls in one shot, a wide-angle lens is essential. Additionally, the journey to Fiji includes a tour of the surrounding rice fields and plantation, along with a stop at the Lemukih Water Slide, where visitors can enjoy sliding down the natural freshwater slide with a hired tube.

GitGit

In Singaraja, North Bali, GitGit stands out as one of the island’s most accessible and famous tourist attractions. Rising about 35 metres high amidst lush greenery, it offers a picturesque setting often frequented by wild monkeys. Legend has it that couples bathing together under the falls may face separation, adding to its allure. Easily reachable by road, GitGit features amenities like a car park and public toilets, with a 500-metre walk to the falls’ base. Guides are available but not mandatory, typically costing Rp100,000 per person. The best time to visit is from November to February during peak rainfall, and it’s about a 2.5 to 3-hour drive from Seminyak, best undertaken early in the morning to avoid traffic.