Bali’s Heavenly Hidden Spots

Bali has always satisfied its many tourists with its beautiful panoramas. Some natural spots such as the beaches, waterfalls, and rice fields are always full of both local and international visitors.

The island is a paradise for many reasons. Exploring Bali will never be a finished task since it offers numerous tourist attractions all over the island, with plenty of hidden ones.

Gili Putih Sumberkima

Another hidden spot in Bali is Gili Putih Sumberkima is the land in the middle of the ocean near Sumberkima Village, Gerokgak District, Buleleng Regency. This tourism destination is relatively new and is run by the neighbourhood. The white sand-shaped land is uninhabited. It’s interesting to note that the size of Gili Putih Sumberkima is shifting. The land occasionally becomes very wide, but it is typically narrow and conical in shape.

Gili Putih Sumberkima is the land in the middle of the ocean. Tourists can go to this destination by using a fishing boat called jukung, or a wooden canoe since there is a fishing community nearby. As the boat gently departs from the shore, you will spot a wooden box used for horticulture which is owned by neighbourhood fishermen. Tourists can also stroll from Penggambetan Beach to Gili Putih Sumberkima after the water recedes.

Gunung Payung Beach

This beach is located in Badung Regency, Bali. The location is quite hidden. However, there are still many things that can be enjoyed on this quiet beach, such as paragliding and snorkelling. Before heading to the beach, you can enjoy the atmosphere of the temple on the edge of a cliff against a background of the blue sea under a clear sky.

It takes 45 minutes from Kuta to arrive at this beach. Tourists will find Dhang Kahyangan Gunung Payung Temple on the way. In front of this temple, there is a vehicle parking lot for visitors to Gunung Payung Beach. Then, the beach can be found 15 to 20 minutes from the parking lot on a rough path.

Nusa Ceningan Secret Beach

Nusa Ceningan Island should be on the list of anyone looking for a peaceful vacation in Indonesia. Once there, the most recommended destination is Secret Beach, which is known for its exotic beauty and serenity. Tourists can experience a unique nuance at Secret Beach. It feels quite pleasant and is excellent for recreation because of its remote position. It is undoubtedly fascinating in terms of attractiveness.

Its coastline has an unusual white sand setting and is around 50 metres long. There are many stones and boulders along the coastline. It makes sense that visitors need to have shoes on when they head to explore the beach. The good news is that because the waves are small, tourists may safely enjoy swimming and water sports.

Soka Beach

Only a small number of tourists appear to be aware that Tabanan also has a number of stunning beaches, despite the fact that it has long been regarded as Bali’s granary. The southern region of Tabanan is where Soka Beach is located. The beach offers a lovely black sand view and a more exclusive touch of natural relaxation. Consequently, it frequently has large waves that are ideal for surfing. The atmosphere is also more private compared to other tourist attractions in Bali such as Kuta, Legian, or Tanjung Benoa beaches.

To enter this beach, no ticket is required. Visitors are welcome at any time. You can easily discover Soka Beach because it is situated just next to a highway. The location of Soka Beach is not far from the city of Denpasar, located on the edge of the main Denpasar-Gilimanuk highway, Tabanan Regency, Bali. Hindus sometimes use this beach for purification and cleaning during the Melasti Ceremony. As a result, items from earlier ceremonies are occasionally discovered on the beach.

Green Canyon Undisan

Hidden Green Canyon Undisan presents a special sensation, especially for those visitors who like selfie tours. This spot offers natural beauty. This is one of the anti-mainstream spots that must be included on your tour agenda when you travel to Bali. As the name suggests, Hidden Green Canyon offers views of beautiful green cliffs. The green colour itself is caused by moss growing and sticking to the cliffs.

The green cliffs that stick all over its surface actually give it its own uniqueness. The river flow that divides the two cliffs with the rocks around it blends harmoniously and adds to the charm it has to offer. Fun fact – the indentations in the Green Canyon Undisan at first glance look like the shape of a face.

If you are bored of visiting the most-known destinations in Bali, then these anti-mainstream spots have to be added to your vacation trip list since they are still “hidden“. From the list above, which one interests you the most?