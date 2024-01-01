In the heart of Seminyak, Bali, where vibrant local establishments, nightlife, and shopping centres thrive, stands HARRIS Hotel Seminyak at Jalan Drupadi No.99.

Nestled in the lively Kuta region and just a 10-minute stroll from the famed Seminyak Beach, this hotel has become a beacon of sustainability tourism in the area.

HARRIS Hotel Seminyak boasts a strategic location, making it a popular choice for tourists seeking the perfect blend of convenience and relaxation. The hotel offers three distinctive food and beverage outlets – HARRIS Cafe, Juice Bar, and the renowned Harrissimo, an Italian-themed restaurant that has earned acclaim among in-house guests and walk-ins alike.

Under the leadership of the Hotel Manager, Jonathan Houyoux, HARRIS Hotel Seminyak has achieved remarkable milestones, notably soaring in TripAdvisor rankings. From its previous standing, the hotel has surged to an impressive 12th position among 128 Best Value hotels in Seminyak and holds the 32nd spot out of 107 Traveler Ranked hotels in the area.

When asked about the secret to this success, Jonathan Houyoux shares his insight, stating, “Achieving service excellence is not merely about catering to the needs of our guests; it extends beyond, encompassing a commitment to the community and embracing sustainability programs.”

At HARRIS Hotel Seminyak, the commitment to service excellence is deeply ingrained in the hotel’s ethos. This commitment goes beyond the traditional notions of hospitality, as the hotel actively seeks ways to contribute positively to the community and environment. For Jonathan Houyoux, this approach is not just a business strategy but a responsibility that comes with being a part of the vibrant Seminyak community.

Jonathan emphasises, “Service excellence involves not only creating memorable experiences for our guests but also making a positive impact on the community we call home. Engaging in sustainability programs allows us to contribute to the well-being of our surroundings and ensures a better future for generations to come.”

HARRIS Hotel Seminyak has implemented various sustainability initiatives, from energy-efficient practices to waste reduction programs. The hotel is committed to minimising its ecological footprint while simultaneously creating a positive social impact. This dedication to sustainability has not only garnered recognition from environmentally conscious travellers but has also played a significant role in elevating the hotel’s overall reputation.

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, HARRIS Hotel Seminyak stands as a shining example of how a commitment to service excellence, community engagement, and sustainable practices can create a harmonious blend that benefits both guests and the environment. Jonathan Houyoux concludes, “We believe that by fostering a culture of responsibility and sustainability, we not only enhance the guest experience but also contribute to the long-term well-being of Seminyak and the beautiful island of Bali.“