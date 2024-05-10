7 Places to Visit in Bali with Family!

Start your countdown calendar as you set aside days to spend some wonderful moments in the Islands of God by taking any of the Bali Tour Packages from Mumbai or any other city in India.

Bali is an ideal place to take your family and spend your vacations in scenic landscapes.

Bali is a very family-friendly destination known for its gorgeous beaches, verdant rice terraces, and delicious food. This province in Indonesia along with islands such as Nusa Penida, and Nusa Lembongan are considered the main tourist hubs to visit and explore.

Make the most of your trip as you unwind by the sea or indulge in snorkelling under the azure waters. Be assured you will not experience a dull moment in Bali.

Tanah Lot Temple

The must-visit attraction of the Bali Tour Packages from Chennai or any other Indian city is the Tanah Lot Temple. It is the iconic sea temple which is located on a rock formation just offshore and is a captivating sight, especially during sunset. It is believed to be guarded by sea snakes and is dedicated to the sea god Barun.

Visitors are left mesmerised as they explore the temple complex which is filled with attractions like shrines, pavilions, and sacred freshwater springs while enjoying panoramic scenic views of the coastline. The best time to visit the temple is during the low tide as it is possible to reach the base of the temples and seek blessings from the priests.

Besides being a cultural and religious site it is also a popular spot for photography as many visit to capture the essence and beauty of Bali’s coastline.

Waterbom

Plan a day of fun and excitement as you visit Waterbom Bali, considered one of Southeast Asia‘s best water parks. This well-known waterpark on the island covers an area of 3.8 hectares. The day passes in a jiffy as you indulge in watersports with fifteen thrilling rides the park has to offer.

The slides vary between mild, moderate, and extreme.

Mild slides- These slides are perfect for toddlers and include Funtastic which is a water playground with water only knee high making it perfect for splashing. It has cannons, tube slides, and a huge bucket tipping water. Lazy River is suitable for all ages and is one of the most famed attractions of the park. As you float in a rubber tube amidst a tropical setting.

Moderate Slides rides can be enjoyed by the whole family and include the Constrictor. It is the longest waterslide and is 250 m tall and is a typical water slide with a moderate pace. Python is an enclosed tunnel ride where one section is in complete darkness and the riders experience unexpected turns and drops.

Extreme Slides- The slides are full of challenges and include rides like Twin racers. It features twin side-by-side slides with an enclosed tunnel and ends with a sudden drop. Double Twist takes the riders through a double-looped closed slide and is a mix of fast and slow speeds with turns and twists.

Bali Safari and Marine Park

Bali Safari and Marine Park cover an area of forty hectares and house over a hundred species amidst stunning landscapes. This haven for animal lovers lets them observe animals like rhinos, zebras, and lions from close quarters in their natural habitats.

The Safari and Marine Park is a leading conservation hub and sheathes exotic species such as the Komodo Dragon and Bali Mynah Bird. The main attractions and the best way to explore the park include various safari rides such as Night, tram jeep, and elephant back safaris.

Interact with the inhabitants as one can click selfies, feed the white tigers, and play with meerkats. The Mara River Safari Lodge is ideal for overnight stays and greets the morning sun as the roar of lions awakens you. Dine with the king of the jungle as you visit the Tsavo Lion Restaurant.

Ubud Monkey Forest

The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary is a temple complex and a nature reserve located in Ubud. It is famous for its long-tailed macaques and is a popular tourist attraction. The park is densely forested and has hills, along with a deep ravine that runs through the park and a rocky stream.

The forest grounds also house three temples which were constructed around 1350. These are Pura Dalem Agung Padangtegal which is the main temple in reverence of Lord Shiva. The Pura Beji is in the northwestern part of the park and is a bathing temple as it has a “holy spring”. And lastly, the Pura Prajapati is located in the northeastern part of the park.

Bali Treetop Adventure Park

Boost your adrenaline as you visit the Bali Treetop Adventure Park. This outdoor park provides exciting and thrilling experiences and is located in the dense verdant forests of Bedugul. The activity is full of thrills as you step on the aerial obstacle courses suitable for all ages and skill levels.

Shout at the of your lungs as you zip-line through the canopy of treetops, traverse rope swings, and tackle suspended bridges. With safety as a top priority, all activities are conducted under the watchful eyes of trained staff as they provide guidance and sturdy pieces of equipment for each adventure.

Garuda Wisnu Kenca Cultiural Park

Gwk or Garuda Wisnu Kencana is a delightful tourist attraction in Bali. The park showcases the finesse of Balinese artistry and belief in spirituality. Both facets are depicted in the form of the 121 m tall statue of Lord Vishnu riding his “vahana” Garuda.

It has manicured sprawling grounds that serve as stages for various cultural performances and exhibitions as they provide insight into Balinese traditions and mythology. Other not-miss attractions include the Lotus Pond which is encompassed by limestone pillars and is the largest outdoor area and a perfect venue for large-scale events.

Mount Batur

Indulge in a pre-dawn trek with your family to Mount Batur, Bali’s active volcano for a picturesque sunrise. Perched at an elevation of 1,717 m the journey takes one through undulating terrain and verdant landscapes and occasional sighting of Balinese wildlife and quaint villages.

As the trek ends with you all reaching the top all tiredness takes a backseat. As you feel rejuvenated by the rays of the ascending sun and enchanting views of the surrounding area including Mount Agung and Lake Batur.

Conclusion: There is a bucket list of engaging places awaiting you to explore in Bali and the above-mentioned are just a few of them. Discover cultural landmarks, natural wonders, and thrilling adventures for a memorable family vacation.

