Are you visiting Nepal soon? You must be overwhelmed. Well, one should indeed feel escalated as it is a country full of wonders.

Nepal has lots to offer- from the highest peaks to the sounds of the bustling streets- the country has it all.

Whether trekking in the Himalayas or planning a wildlife tour at Chitwan, you must be prepared for your visit. As well-wishers, we’ve gathered a blog on the 10 Best Tips Before Visiting Nepal. The tips are lucid and can be your life saver too! So, let’s not wait and start with the blog!

Buy a local Sim Card.

Upon arriving at the Tribhuvan International Airport, you can buy a local sim card. You just need to show your passport and visa arrival. That’s it! There are various data and voice call plans that you can choose from.

A local sim card can be beneficial when traveling to a new country. Hence, we suggest you get a sim card immediately when arriving in Nepal.

Reminder: It is best to get a plan with internet data plans.

Download Apps like Pathao or In Driver, Bhoj

When in Nepal, do as the Nepalese do! Yes, you’ve heard it right. After you get your sim card, download the apps Pathao, inDrive, Bhoj, and Foodmandu.

Pathao and inDrive apps provide transportation facilities like bike and car rides. The riders are friendly and will drop you at your desired destination safely.

Next, you can also download Bhoj and Foodmandu apps offering online food delivery services. You can order various cuisines like Indian, Thai, Nepalese, and Continental. Select your items and order; they’ll deliver them to your doorstep.

Dress appropriately for the weather.

Nepal has a diverse climate, so make sure to pack appropriate clothing for the season and region you’re visiting. Bring warm layers if you’re planning to trek in the mountains and lightweight clothing if you’re visiting the hot and humid southern plains.

Respect the culture

Nepal is a country known for its diverse culture and traditions. Hence, it’s a heads-up that you’ll be visiting different temples and monasteries.

Please remember to open your shoes outside these religious places and make sure to dress appropriately.

Avoid Tap Water

The other helpful tip while visiting Nepal is to drink bottled water and avoid drinking tap water.

You can buy bottled water at local shops, which costs around Rs 20. If you drink tap water, you are likely to fall sick. Hence, drinking bottled water in Nepal is best to be safer.

Carry Cash

Whether you are shopping or just running some errands in Nepal, it is advisable to carry cash instead of using atm cards. While most shops accept card payments, the best option is to carry cash.

There are several ATMs in the city where you can withdraw money.

If you have foreign currency, exchanging them at banks and money changers is possible.

Visit During the Spring or Autumn Season

Quick scenario. Imagine you are inside your hotel; you look out the window and see heavy winds gushing with droplets of rain. Now that’s a bummer. So, always be careful when visiting Nepal.

The best times to visit Nepal are Spring (March-May) and Autumn (October- November). During this time, you’ll get to experience favorable weather conditions making your journey enjoyable!

Proper Equipment for Trekking

Did you book a trek? Nepal is popular for its captivating trekking areas, the most famous being the Everest Base Camp and Annapurna Base Camp Trek.

While trekking in Nepal, you must be aware of having a proper set of equipment. You can bring trekking equipment from your home country or rent it in Nepal.

Learn Few Nepali Phrases

Learning a new language is fun. Before visiting Nepal, you can practice phrases that greatly help. The Nepalese speak English; however, the vast majority speak the official language, i.e., Nepali.

And it’s always appreciated when visitors make an effort to learn a few phrases in the local languages.

Be prepared for the altitude.

You’ve heard it right. If you are trekking in the glorious lap of the Himalayas, you must prepare to face the altitude.

Altitude sickness can affect trekkers in Nepal, especially those who are not acclimatized to the high altitudes. Hence, taking appropriate measures to prevent it is highly advisable, such as staying hydrated and taking breaks to rest and acclimate.

With this, we’ve reached the end of the blog. We hope you enjoyed reading it and will make good use of the 10 Best Tips Before Visiting Nepal.

Let us know if we need to include anything. We would love to hear from you; please comment on the tip you found most helpful.