Indian Airline IndiGo Launches Direct Flights to Bali in March

The new routes are the airline’s latest strategic move in tapping more into the Indonesian tourism sector.

IndiGo, a low-cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon, India, announced on the 20th February that, beginning in March this year, the airline is set to launch daily direct flights from Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, India, to I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, Indonesia. To be effective from the 29th March, the route marks the second Indonesia-based destination that the airline has tapped into since its establishment back in 2006.

According to Vinay Malhotra, the airline’s head of global sales, IndiGo aims to provide more opportunities for Indian tourists to experience what the Island of the Gods has to offer.

“With the launch of these new flights, we aim to not only strengthen the ties between India and Indonesia but also promote tourism and foster potential business collaborations,” Malhotra told the press on the same day. “IndiGo will continue to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Furthermore, Malhotra teased that ticket bookings will be made available beginning from the 20th February. The visa-free access to Bali, in particular, was deemed an incentive for potential tourists to plan their next vacation.

“With a hassle-free visa process, Bali has become a preferred destination for tourists,” Malhotra added. “At IndiGo, we have always been committed to providing our customers with superior connectivity and enhanced accessibility.”

Coded as Flight 6E 1605, the flight is planned to depart from Bengaluru at 12.05 AM local time and arrive in Denpasar at 10.20 AM local time. The return flight, coded as Flight 6E 1606, is scheduled to depart from Denpasar at 11.20 AM local time and arrive in Bengaluru at 3.15 PM local time. The two flights will be provided on a daily basis.