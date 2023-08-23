Expat Living 2023: The Best and Worst Destinations Revealed

Navigating life abroad, whether embracing a new culture, discovering local treasures, or forging friendships, presents both joys and challenges. The ease of expat living varies depending on the destination.

Internations, the world’s largest expat network, recently released its annual Expat Insider report, ranking countries based on 56 aspects of expat life, including the cost of living, housing, and internet access. More than 12,000 expats from 171 nationalities in 172 countries responded, creating a diverse and sometimes unexpected list.

To gain insight into what makes expats feel at home and allows them to thrive in these top-ranked countries, the list is based on the residents living there.

The Quality of Life Index encompasses five subcategories: Travel and Transit, Leisure Options, Healthcare, Environment and Climate, and Safety and Security. Expats rated 21 factors on a scale from one (very bad) to seven (very good). In 2023, 53 destinations with at least 50 respondents each were included in the ranking.

Here are the top 10 and bottom 10 countries:

Top 10:

Spain Taiwan Finland UAE Austria Singapore Portugal Switzerland Luxembourg Denmark

Bottom 10:

USA

Kenya

Ireland

Vietnam

Philippines

South Africa

Indonesia

Malta

India

Kuwait

Four Asian countries (Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and India) find themselves in the bottom 10, primarily due to environmental and climate issues. Here are the reasons why Indonesia is ranked 50th in the Quality of Life Index: