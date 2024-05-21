The Annual Marriott International Bali Charity Golf Day Is Back to Support Environmental Sustainability and the Community

Marriott Business Council Bali is proud to announce the annual “Marriott International Bali Charity Golf Day” on the 15th of June 2024 at the Bali National Golf Club in Nusa Dua.

Building on its success from previous years, this event will once again support two significant causes aimed at addressing environmental and community issues through collaborations with Bali Children Foundation and Sungai Watch. This initiative underscores Marriott International’s commitment to fostering positive and sustainable change, guided by the company’s 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

With the strong participation of 29 hotels in Bali, Lombok, and Labuan Bajo this year, Marriott Business Council Bali sets an ambitious goal of raising a total of Rp1,000,000,000 in donations. Funds raised from this charity event will be donated to Bali Children Foundation and Sungai Watch, two key charity organisation partners, to support both educational and environmental initiatives in Indonesia.

Golfers will receive an exclusive golf shirt upon registration, marking the beginning of an exceptional golfing adventure. The day promises a fulfilling golfing experience, featuring the exciting “Beat the Pro” tournament with LPGA professionals from Thailand – Pro Nam, Tichalada Nithitirasakun, and Pro Air, Saruttaya Ngam-Usawan. Throughout the event, participants will enjoy delectable bites and refreshing beverages provided by Marriott’s portfolio of hotels in Bali, along with entertainment, fun competitions, and delightful surprises, as well as a prize pool exceeding Rp1 billion. As the day concludes, an awards dinner awaits, providing an opportunity for attendees to forge connections with like-minded individuals, partake in lively conversations, and participate in both live and online auctions.

“We are thrilled to host the annual Marriott International Bali Charity Golf Day once again,” says Christopher Smith, General Manager of Courtyard Bali Seminyak Resort and Chairman of Marriott International Bali Charity Golf Day 2024. “This event serves not only to unite participants in a spirit of community but also provides crucial support for our ongoing efforts for the future of Bali.”

Registration is open until the 10th of June 2024 at the price of Rp1,400,000 net per person for Bali National Golf Club Members and Rp2,300,000 net per person for non-members of Bali National Golf Club. Golfers and non-golfers alike can participate in the Gala Night at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali on the same day from 7 PM onwards, at Rp750,000 net per person. The dinner includes an International Buffet Dinner with beer, wine and soft drinks, door prizes, live and online auctions, novelty prizes, and live music entertainment.

Participants can register by visiting https://megatix.co.id/events/the-annual-marriott-international-bali-charity-golf-day.

Leading the Change

Marriott Business Council Indonesia, along with its Bali Chapter, spearheads impactful initiatives aligned with Marriott International’s mission to build the most loyal and valuable travel community by serving and welcoming all.

Martin Ehlers, General Manager of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu and Chairman of Marriott Business Council Indonesia states, “United in purpose and driven by our shared values, the annual Marriott International Bali Charity Golf Day reiterates our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of Balinese children and the preservation of our environment through our successful partnerships with Bali Children Foundation and Sungai Watch.”

Committed to providing educational opportunities for underprivileged children in Bali, the Bali Children Foundation will collaborate with Marriott International on two key projects in 2024. The first project aims to support a specially-abled school for deaf and mute students in Bengkala, North Bali, benefiting 89 students and the surrounding area. The second project will empower the youth community in Kintamani to understand pathways towards effective high school education and beyond, with plans to support 20 villages and 2,000 students over a two-year programme.

Sungai Watch, a non-profit organisation dedicated to protecting the environment from plastic pollution through innovative solutions, has been operating a Waste Sorting Facility in Singaraja since 2023, with the support of Marriott International. Since the facility’s inception and 54 river cleanups organised throughout 2023, Sungai Watch and Marriott International have removed nearly 26.5 tonnes of plastic waste from the rivers, preventing it from entering the ocean. Funds from this year’s fundraising initiatives will be utilised to continue the operation of this facility for another year, ensuring an extended impact on the local community.