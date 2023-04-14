Taste the Unique Soup Dishes across Indonesia through Archipelago’s “Soup TrEATs Everywhere”

Archipelago International has launched its latest food and beverage promotion, “Soup TrEATs Everywhere”, which will be available at over 30 participating hotels across Indonesia.

“We are excited to introduce ‘Soup TrEATs Everywhere’, which will highlight the diversity of Indonesia’s culinary heritage,” said John Flood, CEO and President of Archipelago International. “Through this promotion, we hope to provide our guests with an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the country’s unique and flavorful soups.”

The promotion will run from April to June and aims to showcase the unique and rich flavours of soup dishes from various regions of Indonesia. During the promotion, guests at Archipelago Hotels will be able to sample a special soup dish that is unique to each participating hotel. With more than 30 hotels taking part, visitors will have the opportunity to taste a wide range of soups, each crafted by skilled chefs using local ingredients and traditional recipes.

“We are committed to showcasing the best of Indonesia’s culinary traditions and ingredients and making Archipelago Hotels a gastronomic destination on its own, and ‘Soup TrEATs Everywhere’ is just one example of how we are achieving this goal,” said Winston Hanes, Vice President of Operations of Archipelago International. “Our chefs have put together an exceptional menu of soups that are sure to delight and surprise our guests.”

From hearty soups filled with seafood, meat, and vegetables to lighter vegetarian options, there is something for everyone to enjoy. “Soup TrEATs Everywhere” is the latest addition to Archipelago Hotels’ ongoing commitment to offering exceptional culinary experiences to guests. With a focus on using fresh, locally sourced ingredients and showcasing the rich flavours of Indonesian cuisine, Archipelago Hotels is a leader in the hospitality industry in Indonesia.

For more information about “Soup TrEATs Everywhere” and to make a reservation, please visit http://promotions.archipelagointernational.com/souptreatseverywhere.