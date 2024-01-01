Top Spots for Golf Enthusiasts in Bali

In Bali’s sporting landscape where the allure of Padel, tennis, and an array of athletic pursuits beckon to both locals and visitors alike, the island’s golfing scene stands out as a premier attraction.

Amidst lush landscapes and breathtaking vistas, Bali offers a diverse range of golfing experiences, from world-class courses to state-of-the-art driving ranges and cutting-edge indoor simulators. So for avid golf enthusiasts seeking to immerse themselves in the island’s rich sporting culture, we’ve curated a guide to the top golfing spots in Bali, promising a stimulating experience for golfers of every level.

Golf Courses & Driving Ranges

Bali National Golf Club

Situated within The MAJ Nusa Dua complex, Bali National Golf Club offers an exceptional golfing experience just a 20-minute drive from Ngurah Rai Bali International Airport. With three distinct environments across 18 holes, including creeks, lush fairways, and challenging island greens, the course caters to all skill levels. Recognised with numerous awards, the club also features top-notch facilities such as the Bali Island Golf Academy, well-appointed locker rooms, and a Golfer’s Lounge serving exquisite cuisine. For an unforgettable stay-and-play experience, guests can enjoy luxurious accommodations at the Bali National Golf Villas, complete with personalised service from an exclusive Butler.

Address: The MAJ Nusa Dua, Kawasan Wisata Lot S-5, Nusa Dua, Bali

Phone: +62 361 771 791

Instagram: @balinational

Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club

Opened in October 2016, Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club stands as a remarkable addition to Bali’s golfing scene. Perched atop a limestone cliff overlooking Bukit Peninsula’s surf breaks, the venue features 18 championship-calibre par-3 golf holes with rustic architectural relics and stunning ocean views. The clubhouse, inspired by Bali’s temples, adds to the allure. At the heart of the club lies The Kul-Kul Restaurant & Spike Bar, offering breathtaking vistas of the course and ocean. The par-54 layout, unique in Southeast Asia, promises a quick round lasting just 120 minutes, yet challenges abound with dramatic rock outcroppings and strategically placed bunkers and water hazards.

Address: Jl. Gunung Payung No. 8, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 811 3811 2828

Instagram: @bukitpandawagolf

Handara Golf & Resort Bali

Nestled in Bali’s mountain range at over 1,500 metres above sea level, Handara Golf & Resort Bali offers a world-class golfing experience in a serene retreat. As Bali’s first and oldest golf resort, spanning 120 hectares of lush greenery, Handara boasts an 18-hole championship course with numerous awards. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, Handara’s course promises breathtaking natural beauty and challenging terrain. Additionally, Handara Golf Membership provides exclusive benefits on accommodations, food, and beverages, inviting golf enthusiasts to join Bali’s premier golfing community.

Address: Jl. Raya Bedugul Pancasari, Buleleng

Phone: +62 362 3422 646

Instagram: @handaragolfresort

Bali International Golf

Discover Bali International Golf (BIG) nestled within Kertalangu Cultural Park in Denpasar City. Boasting 40 Driving Bays equipped with cutting-edge technology including automatic ball distribution and Top Tracers, BIG offers interactive gameplay and virtual golf experiences. The facility also features entertainment for children within the Top Tracer system and five comprehensive golf equipment stores. While prioritising customer relationships, BIG provides VVIP and VIP Driving Suites for privacy. With clean facilities, friendly staff, and a total cost of IDR 180k for one hour including tax, BIG stands as the premier driving range destination in Bali, earning praise for its exceptional service and top-notch facilities.

Address: Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No.88, Kesiman Kertalangu, Denpasar, Bali

Phone: +62 813 2277 7750

Instagram: @baliinternationalgolf

Udayana Golf Driving Range

Located in Sanur, just a 30- to 40-minute Grab ride from Canggu, this two-story driving range offers a convenient practice spot for golf enthusiasts. Priced at IDR 100k for a bucket of 100 balls and IDR 35k per club rental, it’s an affordable option for honing your skills. While ample parking is available, note that the range is closed from 1-2 PM daily to collect the balls. Visitors commend the range for its simplicity and affordability, with cold drinks and coffee also available. The comfortable atmosphere allows for relaxed practice sessions, with friendly staff on hand to assist. Open from 8 AM, it’s usually quieter in the mornings, making it an ideal time to hit the grass. Caddies and coaches are available by appointment, and there’s a golf shop for essentials like gloves and club grip rubber.

Address: Jl. Hang Tuah No.47, Sanur, Denpasar, Bali

Phone: +62 361 289603

Instagram: @udayanagolfbali

Bali Airport Golf Club

The ultimate golfing destination at Bali Golf Course, just 5 minutes from the Kuta tourism centre. PT. Bali Dirgahayu Wisata offers an International standard golf course with affordable rates, considered Bali’s best. With reasonable rates and minimal waiting times, guests can enjoy professional instruction onsite. Facilities are open daily from 7 AM to 9 PM. Conveniently situated near Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali Airport Golf Club provides stunning sunset views, making it the perfect practice spot.

Address: Jl Petitenget No. 170 Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 813 3870 4349

Indoor Golf

Golf Zone at The Westin Resort in Nusa Dua

Experience the ultimate virtual golfing adventure at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali with their state-of-the-art Golf Zone. Featuring a premium 194” impact screen and full HD image, this innovative simulator offers an immersive experience for players of all levels. With an auto tee-up system and swing analysis cameras, guests can refine their skills or challenge friends to 18-hole games on 20 courses. From beginner to advanced players, everyone can enjoy this indoor activity regardless of the weather outside. Perfect for family bonding or professional parties, the Golf Simulator is available daily from 7 AM to 9 PM starting at IDR 200,000 per hour. Guests can also indulge in energising menu options and refreshing beverages during their game for a truly enjoyable experience.

Address: Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, ITDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua, Bali

Phone: +62 361 771906

Instagram: @westinbali

Meliá Bali Golf Simulator

Experience the ultimate fitcation at Meliá Bali with the state-of-the-art golf simulator technology. Guests can book their golf play session for IDR 250,000 per hour per room or opt for a private class upon request. In the comfort of an exclusive private room, indulge in refreshing beer, select wines, and a tantalising food menu while perfecting your swing. With the option of a private coach, visitors can enhance their skills solo or challenge up to five friends. Take advantage of the golf simulator room packages, including stays in exclusive villas with complimentary 1-hour access to the simulator and daily breakfast. Alternatively, guests can enjoy a day pass to experience all resort facilities at their leisure.

Address: Meliá Bali, Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC Lot N1, Nusa Dua, Bali

Phone: +62 361 771 510

Instagram: @meliabali

Smash Factor

Immerse yourself in the ultimate golfing adventure at Bali’s premier indoor golf simulator venue located in Jalan Dewi Sri. Since their grand opening in December 2020, they’ve been renowned for providing the most advanced indoor golf experience on the island. With state-of-the-art technology, players can enjoy the authenticity of every swing, whether they’re beginners or seasoned pros. Journey through iconic golf courses from around the world and customise your game format to suit your preferences, whether playing with or without handicaps. Feel free to bring your own gear or use their top-notch clubs for your session.

Address: Dewi Sri Corner, Jl.Praja Natha No. 2, Kuta, Legian, Bali

Phone: +62 859 5520 0183

Instagram: @smashfactor.id

Le Golf Indoor Bali

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned professional, this is the ideal place to hone your swing skills. With state-of-the-art simulators, golf enthusiasts can enjoy playing on some of the world’s top courses without ever leaving the venue. Using real clubs and balls, players can immerse themselves in a realistic golfing experience, with trajectory data instantly projected onto a giant screen for total immersion. Additionally, Le Golf Indoor Bali offers a fun atmosphere for virtual tournaments and socialising over beers. While the provided golf clubs are average, serious golfers are encouraged to bring their own equipment for optimal practice sessions.