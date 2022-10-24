Road To Give 2022 Bali Supports Education and Sustainable Efforts

A series of fun activities under Road To Give 2022 Bali on 15th October 2022, at the Peninsula Island, ITDC, Nusa Dua accommodated thousands of participants to raise funds for Bali Children Foundation and Sungai Watch.

“Since we started Run To Give in 2014, we have received fantastic response every year from the Marriott family and the public,” said Martin Ehlers, General Manager at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa and Chairman of Road to Give 2022 Bali. After two years of conducting virtually, this year, we are proud to celebrate its return to the field with a new name ‘ROAD TO GIVE’. It provides a platform for our associates and the public to move in different ways to support the charitable organizations in our community.”

At least 25 hotels and resorts under Marriott International in Bali and Lombok, and over 4,000 participants from the general public gathered and moved together. From 6am, participants were seen doing Zumba, yoga, 5K Fun Run, and walking. A fee of Rp150,000 per person was charged, inclusive of a Road To Give jersey.

“Road To Give Bali will provide support for the Bali Children Foundation in continuing their fantastic work in improving educational opportunities for children in Bali’s remote communities. As environmental sustainability is a relevant and strong message within our industry, this year we extend support to Sungai Watch to ensure we can assist in creating a better, cleaner, and greener environment,” added Ehlers.

Those who could not join the 5K Fun Run event can still contribute through month-long online fundraising on the Bali Children Foundation website. Participants can register, set a suitable and meaningful challenge for themselves – run a 5K, walk 50K, swim 10K, complete a 48-hour cycle challenge – alone or as a team – and donate. The donation platform accepts Indonesian rupiah, US dollars, and Australian dollars, with a minimum donation of AU$15 or equivalent.

Join the Road To Give 2022 Bali Online Fundraising here.

Participants can also post their race times on Road to Give Indonesia Club on the Strava running app.

More details on Road To Give 2022 are on Instagram account @rtgindonesia.