CSR Eid Al-Adha 1444H by Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta

Handing Over Sacrificial Donations to Commemorate Eid Al-Adha 1444H to Aisyiyah Setiabudi Orphanage Foundation by Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta.

Welcoming the Eid Al-Adha 1444H (Islamic holiday) which falls on Thursday, 29th June 2023, Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta had the opportunity to carry out a CSR activity by donating on Monday, 26th June, distributing one goat as a sacrificial animal to Aisyiyah Setiabudi Orphanage located at Jalan Setia Budi I No.1, Jakarta.

The handing over of the sacrificial animal is a manifestation of gratitude to the Almighty for the sustainability and success of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, which has been operating since 2011 until now. Symbolically, the donation was handed over directly by Mr Saryanto, the Human Resources Manager.

The property endeavours to give valuable actions in regard to the Eid Al-Adha by participating in sacrificial activities and sharing with those in need annually, as a reminder to always spread happiness through kindness to the community.

“With our humility and with joy in welcoming Eid Al-Adha, we are still able to contribute to the community in celebrating Eid Al-Adha,” said Mr Saryanto, Human Resources Manager of Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta. This year, we are providing sacrificial donations to Aisyiyah Setiabudi Orphanage, a foundation that does extraordinary work in providing care and support to orphaned children. We hope that this modest contribution will bring happiness and a sense of togetherness to the children in the orphanage.

Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta is fully committed to carrying out these CSR activities regularly and periodically, to set an example for other properties in the hospitality industry and to enhance the awareness of always helping others.