The St. Regis Jakarta Presents A Luxury Wedding Showcase: ‘Timeless Romance, Your Love Story Awaits’

Where the wedding ascends to new heights, inviting timeless romance within The St. Regis legacy of celebration.

With a rich heritage of celebration and vanguard spirit, The St. Regis Jakarta redefines the wedding scene for today’s modern luminaries by curating rarefied and extraordinary experiences through its upcoming Luxury Wedding Showcase, ‘Timeless Romance, Your Love Story Awaits’, on 27th and 28th of April at the Astor Ballroom. This exclusive event promises to captivate couples with unparalleled grandeur and impeccable service, solidifying the hotel as the pinnacle of luxury wedding destinations, both locally and internationally.

Renowned for its culinary reputation and commitment to crafting refined weddings, as well as unparalleled expertise and passion for precision, The St. Regis Jakarta, along with its wedding specialists and tastemakers, ensures that every detail of the couple’s special day is flawlessly executed; a devotion to realising the guests’ most cherished dreams.

Upon arriving at the wedding showcase, guests will be mesmerised by the Astor Ballroom’s versatility, which serves as the venue for the grand event. Within this magnificent setting, guests will be transported to an Enchanted Forest, showcasing bridal couture to inspire couples with breathtaking gowns of the latest trends. It provides the perfect backdrop and inspiration for couples planning their wedding. As guests wander, their wedding dreams come to life in the most enchanting manner, igniting their imagination for an unforgettable celebration of a lifetime.

At the heart of this exclusive event, The St. Regis Jakarta collaborates with distinguished international and local top-tier vendors to create an atmosphere of exquisite wedding experience. From the stunning décor provided by Lotus Design to the concept creative by The Prime Conceptor, and seamlessly orchestrated by Multi Kreasi Enterprise (MKE) organiser, each element is crafted for an unforgettable celebration of love and romance.

The St. Regis Jakarta presents a two-day mesmerising journey through the world of bridal couture. Quintessential Bridal Shows will take place on the 27th and the 28th of April, showcasing alluring collections by esteemed designers.

Day one dazzles with House of Dimas Singgih presenting a new form of kebaya to highlight the beauty of Indonesia’s cultural divergences with soft colour palettes. Titari means butterfly, symbolising a transformation process to something beautiful. This collection is inspired by the beauty of women in the Victorian era, which emphasised body shape, and curvy and ladylike dresses.

The next show will feature collections from The Proposal, showcasing 15 renowned bridal designers such as Elie Saab, Vera Wang, Pronovias, Oscar de la Renta, Berta, and Kim Kassas, all flown in for this exclusive event. This bridal show will unveil their finest masterpieces, each a testament to sophistication and style. But the allure does not end there.

Day two concludes with magnificence beyond compare, as Monica Ivena takes centre stage in a grand finale. Her inspired creations, exclusively crafted for The St. Regis Jakarta’s Luxury Wedding Showcase, epitomise opulence and grace, leaving guests spellbound by the beauty. Prepare to be captivated as each designer’s vision unfolds, promising a spectacle of bridal splendour that will linger in memory.

The event is elevated through collaborations with other prominent names in the wedding industry. Soe&Su and ISP capture moments with their photo and video services. DeLIGHT, Etcetera, and Chroma illuminate the venue with their advanced lighting technology. Milia‘s sound systems deliver immersive audio experiences. Pentamoo‘s guest management system ensures seamless operations. Siem Offset and Pensee supply elegant invitations. CANALI adds sophistication to the groom’s attire. NOMA offers stunning bridal accessories, while Thang Shoes provides stylish footwear for the brides and Keeve for the grooms. LOL brings fun with their instant photo booth. Meanwhile, Luxe Voir provides premier entertainment with its talented bands to entertain guests and liven up the atmosphere throughout the event.

In addition, The St. Regis Jakarta is partnering with Prestige and Weddingku to enhance the overall experience before, during, and after the event, capturing the essence of the event to be shared and cherished by all guests.

Marriott Bonvoy members can access exclusive benefits, such as member rates, as well as earn and redeem points during the event, enhancing their experience and future stays. This opportunity provides added value for couples planning weddings as they explore venues and services. By participating in Marriott Bonvoy, guests unlock benefits that can be utilised globally across Marriott’s portfolio of over 30 brands, amplifying convenience and rewards for their special day. Guests are invited to enrol for free here to start earning points upon transaction. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, please visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow Instagram @stregisjakarta.