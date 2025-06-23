The St. Regis Jakarta Unveils Taste of The Tales Series: Chapter One with Chef Angelo Aglianò

Introducing the inaugural edition of J.J.A.’s signature dining series, where culinary stories come to life.

This June, The St. Regis Jakarta sets the stage for an extraordinary celebration of gastronomy and grandeur, as one Michelin-starred Chef Angelo Aglianò takes over the kitchen for the inaugural edition of the Taste of The Tales Series at J.J.A. Restaurant. More than simply a dinner, this three-night culinary odyssey marks the beginning of a signature dining series, where renowned chefs from around the world are invited to share their stories through cuisine. With Chef Angelo’s Mediterranean soul at the heart of this debut, each course becomes a memory, each flavour a chapter, and the entire evening, a tale to be savoured.

Born on the Sicilian coast and shaped by years under the tutelage of the legendary Joël Robuchon, Angelo Aglianò — now Director of Culinary at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong — brings a unique perspective to modern Italian fine dining. With over two decades of experience in Michelin-starred kitchens from Monaco to Hong Kong, his cuisine reflects both discipline and soul, where elegance lies in restraint and depth is drawn from simplicity.

Now at the helm of the one-Michelin-starred Tosca di Angelo, he crafts menus inspired by his heritage and elevated by global finesse. For the very first time in Jakarta, he presents a five-course tasting experience that evokes the sea and sun, memory and mastery — all created exclusively for the debut of Taste of The Tales.

Guests are invited to savour a five-course tasting experience curated by Chef Angelo Aglianò, available exclusively from the 20th to the 22nd of June 2025 at J.J.A. Restaurant, with an optional wine pairing to further enhance the evening. (Priced at Rp2,200,000++ per person; wine pairing at Rp750,000++.)

Step into a dining room where Sicilian salt meets Jakarta sophistication, where the sea whispers through every sauce, and where one evening unfolds into a story guests will carry with them long after the final course.

This chapter of Taste of The Tales marks the beginning of a signature culinary journey at J.J.A. Restaurant — an evolving series of epicurean encounters where acclaimed guest chefs from around the world are invited to share their narratives through flavour, technique, and soul.

A tradition begins. A table awaits. This is more than a dinner — it is Taste of The Tales.

Seating is limited. For enquiries and reservations, please contact the F&B Reservations Team at +62 811 1922 2262 or dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com.