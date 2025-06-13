A Touch of Wellness at The St. Regis Jakarta

Honouring Global Wellness Day with Jin Shin Jyutsu.

In a world that often moves at an unrelenting pace, Global Wellness Day invites us to pause, breathe, reflect, and reconnect. This June, The St. Regis Jakarta extends a serene invitation to do just that, through an intimate Jin Shin Jyutsu session led by wellness practitioner Greg Jakaria.

Held within the tranquil setting of Rhinebeck, Level 2, this guided session offers a gentle return to balance — restoring the body’s natural energy flow, easing tension, and nurturing calm through the mindful art of touch. Rooted in ancient Japanese tradition, Jin Shin Jyutsu speaks to the quiet strength of stillness and the healing power within.

As part of this global celebration of well-being, the experience offers a rare opportunity to step away from the noise and into a moment of purposeful peace.

Saturday, 14th of June 2025

4 PM to 5 PM

Rhinebeck, Level 2, The St. Regis Jakarta

RSVP is essential. Please contact +62 811 9222 292 to reserve your place. Reclaim your energy, rediscover stillness, and join The St. Regis Jakarta in honouring the art of wellness.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, please visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow @stregisjakarta on Instagram.